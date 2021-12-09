Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Microsoft is also warning users about the risks of using unlicensed, pirated software.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2021 15:59 IST
Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nghia Nguyen

Microsoft is not currently offering a discount on the standalone version of Microsoft Office

Highlights
  • Microsoft 365 Personal and Family versions are discounted for pirates
  • The discount is valid for the first year only, for eligible customers
  • Users with valid licenses do not appear to be eligible for the offer

Microsoft is offering 50 percent off its cloud-based Microsoft 356 Personal and Family subscriptions as part of the company's efforts to turn software pirates into paying customers. The company is reportedly nudging users who have unlicensed versions of Microsoft Office installed on their computers to subscribe at a discounted price for the first year. Microsoft is also warning users about the risks of running counterfeit software on their PCs, and it appears that only users who have pirated the software are eligible to claim the discount online.

The company's discounted subscription offer for Microsoft 356 was recently spotted by gHacks as a banner in the ribbon UI of a counterfeit version of Microsoft Office. Clicking on the banner, which advertises a 50 percent discount, takes the user to a website that warns users about the risks of using pirated software on the left and has a purchase button with the annual subscription prices of Microsoft 365 Personal (Rs. 4,899) and Microsoft 365 Family (Rs. 6,199) on the right. It has a message alongside that says 50 percent discount for "eligible customers".

microsoft 365 subcription pirates microsoft website microsoft office

Microsoft has a webpage that nudges pirates to switch to a paid Microsoft 365 subscription
Photo Credit: Microsoft

However, not all users appear to be eligible, according to Microsoft. Visiting the official URL through a normal browser shows the appropriate web page, but Gadgets 360 was unable to avail of the offer. Users have to sign in so Microsoft can check if they are eligible for the discount, and accounts that have a genuine Microsoft Office license key (or Office 365 subscription) appear to be excluded from the offer, according to the report.

As Microsoft Office is one of the most widely used office and productivity suites in the world, it is also pirated by several users. The move seems to be aimed at turning those running pirated software into paying customers. It is worth noting that the discount offer was still available, assuming Microsoft deems a user eligible, at the time of publishing this article. However, the discounted price of Rs. 3,100 for Microsoft Office 365 Family will be valid for the first year only, after which the company will charge users the regular Rs. 6,199 price for the software.

Users who are not keen on paying an annual subscription or wish there was a discount on the standalone version of Microsoft Office can also look at open-source and free alternatives such as LibreOffice, Onlyoffice, and SoftMaker Office. Users who want to use Microsoft services for free can also use the company's Microsoft Office Online tools for free, which allows them to access and edit files in a browser window, without needing a license or subscription.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft 365, Microsoft, Microsoft 365 Discount, Microsoft 365 Personal, Microsoft 365 Family, Piracy
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Microsoft OneDrive Getting New Sync App for Apple M1 Mac, Windows on ARM

Related Stories

Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Oppo Find N Is Company’s First Foldable Phone, Design Revealed
  4. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  5. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus Said to Host a Physical Launch Event During CES 2022
  7. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  8. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs
  2. India Sees Jump in Online Purchase of Smartphones in 2021 Due to COVID-19: Counterpoint
  3. Android 12L Beta Launched for Eligible Pixel Smartphones, Brings Better Support for Larger Screens
  4. Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14
  5. Cryptocurrency Scams, Hacktivism Will Rise in 2022: Norton
  6. Realme Pad’s New Model Spotted on Geekbench Featuring a Unisoc Chipset
  7. Amazon Fined Record EUR 1.13 Billion by Italian Antitrust Watchdog Over Abuse of Market Dominance
  8. Apple's AR Headset to Get Powerful 3D Sensors, Innovative Gesture, Motion Detection: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Explore Tab, One-Time Warnings for Photos and Videos
  10. Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com