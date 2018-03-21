Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Store App Now Available for the iPhone

 
, 21 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Store App Now Available for the iPhone

Highlights

  • Mi Store app can be downloaded via Apple App Store
  • You can browse the store or buy products
  • The app is a free download

Xiaomi has released the Mi Store app for iOS device users. With the Mi Store app, Xiaomi promises to offer an intuitive interface to search, browse and purchase any Mi products. This essentially means that even if you are using an iPhone, you can still buy products from Xiaomi via the app. It includes smartphones, tablets and other accessories.

Xiaomi India made the announcement via Twitter, saying, "Mi fans! Planning to buy your favourite Mi products but don't have an Android phone yet? Worry not as the Mi Store app is now also available on iOS."

With the new app on iOS devices, users can also register for flash sales, purchase products of their choice, and track order delivery status. Payment options in the Mi Store app include all major credit and debit cards including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro and American Express, net banking facility, and the cash-on-delivery option. Additionally, Xiaomi also offers various EMI options on various products. Xiaomi is also offering a replacement policy in the app, where users can directly call the company via the Service page within the app.

The Mi Store app comes in version 1.2.0 and the download is a 12.6MB file. It has been listed in the Apple App Store. Notably, the app doesn’t have native iPad support but can be run on the iPad like other iPhone-only apps

To note, in India, Xiaomi's Mi Store has most of the smartphones that the company has launched in India, including the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A1, Mi MIX 2, and Redmi 5. It also includes the recently launched Mi TVs as well. Apart from these, Xiaomi has also listed other accessories like Mi VR Play, Mi Bluetooth Speakers, Mi Bands, and more.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, iOS, iOS app, Mi Store App, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi App, Xiaomi Mi Store
Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, Vivo, Oppo, and Other Chinese OEMs Partner to Launch 'Fast Apps' to Rival WeChat's Mini Programs
Xiaomi Mi Store App Now Available for the iPhone
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Co-Founder Says It's Time to Delete Facebook
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale at 12pm Today on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. MIUI 9.5 Is Coming Soon to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones
  4. Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal Explained in 10 Simple Points
  5. Huawei P20 Pro With 40-Megapixel Camera, 6GB RAM Spotted Online
  6. Avengers: Infinity War Will Be the Longest Marvel Film
  7. JioFi JMR815 4G Hotspot, Priced in India at Rs. 999, Released on Flipkart
  8. Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop in India
  9. IRCTC Site, App Can Now Be Used to Book Ola Cabs
  10. OnePlus 6 Might Be Company's Most Expensive Phone Yet, New Leak Suggests
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.