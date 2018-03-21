Xiaomi has released the Mi Store app for iOS device users. With the Mi Store app, Xiaomi promises to offer an intuitive interface to search, browse and purchase any Mi products. This essentially means that even if you are using an iPhone, you can still buy products from Xiaomi via the app. It includes smartphones, tablets and other accessories.

Xiaomi India made the announcement via Twitter, saying, "Mi fans! Planning to buy your favourite Mi products but don't have an Android phone yet? Worry not as the Mi Store app is now also available on iOS."

With the new app on iOS devices, users can also register for flash sales, purchase products of their choice, and track order delivery status. Payment options in the Mi Store app include all major credit and debit cards including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro and American Express, net banking facility, and the cash-on-delivery option. Additionally, Xiaomi also offers various EMI options on various products. Xiaomi is also offering a replacement policy in the app, where users can directly call the company via the Service page within the app.

The Mi Store app comes in version 1.2.0 and the download is a 12.6MB file. It has been listed in the Apple App Store. Notably, the app doesn’t have native iPad support but can be run on the iPad like other iPhone-only apps

To note, in India, Xiaomi's Mi Store has most of the smartphones that the company has launched in India, including the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A1, Mi MIX 2, and Redmi 5. It also includes the recently launched Mi TVs as well. Apart from these, Xiaomi has also listed other accessories like Mi VR Play, Mi Bluetooth Speakers, Mi Bands, and more.