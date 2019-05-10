Technology News

Mi Fit v4.0 Update Brings New Interface, Polished Overall Design

Xiaomi is rumoured to launch the Mi Band 4 soon, and this Mi Fit update could be the groundwork leading towards that.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Fit v4.0 Update Brings New Interface, Polished Overall Design

Mi Fit app gets a new update

Highlights
  • Mi Fit update can be downloaded via Google Play Store
  • It brings new interface, better font readability, text spacing
  • The size of the Mi Fit v4 update is 74.47MB

Mi Fit app has received a update (v4.0) that brings a new UI interface, and improves the overall look throughout the tabs. Mi Fit v4.0 is already available on Google Play, and users will need to update to the latest version to be able to see the changes. The new UI brings a new card-based design and has a more polished interface overall. The company is rumoured to launch the Mi Band 4 soon, and this Mi Fit update could be the groundwork leading towards that.

Xiaomi has rolled out the Mi Fit v4.0 update to Google Play, and if you can't see the update, there is an APK MIrror available for download as well, via APK Mirror. The size of the update is 74.47MB, and the changelog suggests that the update brings an optimised data view, a brand new UI design, and support for more workout types.

The new Mi Fit v4.0 UI adopts a white background and has a card-based interface, with better font readability, and improved text spacing as well. However, the update still doesn't bring a dark mode, and we couldn't find new workout types on the app. We could only see three workout types - walking, running, and cycling.

Mi Fit app pairs with the Mi Band series to show sleep data, calorie burn, steps walked, and heart rate. It pushes you towards your daily goal, and gives you recommendations based on WHO-standard practices.

Talking about the Mi Band 4, the next-gen fitness band is slated to launch this year, with the company confirming this in its quarterly earning's call (via Wearable). The upcoming device will most likely retain all the features seen on the Mi Band 3, and introduce a few others like NFC support, and may add ECG reading as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Fit, Xiaomi, Mi Band 4
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone XR Shipments Hit 4.5 Million Units in Q1 2019 as Smartphone Shipments Drop to Five-Year Low in North America: Canalys
Unsecured Database Found Leaking Data About Millions of Indians, Gets Hijacked by Hackers: Report
Honor Smartphones
Mi Fit v4.0 Update Brings New Interface, Polished Overall Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.