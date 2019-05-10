Mi Fit v4.0 Update Brings New Interface, Polished Overall Design

Mi Fit app has received a update (v4.0) that brings a new UI interface, and improves the overall look throughout the tabs. Mi Fit v4.0 is already available on Google Play, and users will need to update to the latest version to be able to see the changes. The new UI brings a new card-based design and has a more polished interface overall. The company is rumoured to launch the Mi Band 4 soon, and this Mi Fit update could be the groundwork leading towards that.

Xiaomi has rolled out the Mi Fit v4.0 update to Google Play, and if you can't see the update, there is an APK MIrror available for download as well, via APK Mirror. The size of the update is 74.47MB, and the changelog suggests that the update brings an optimised data view, a brand new UI design, and support for more workout types.

The new Mi Fit v4.0 UI adopts a white background and has a card-based interface, with better font readability, and improved text spacing as well. However, the update still doesn't bring a dark mode, and we couldn't find new workout types on the app. We could only see three workout types - walking, running, and cycling.

Mi Fit app pairs with the Mi Band series to show sleep data, calorie burn, steps walked, and heart rate. It pushes you towards your daily goal, and gives you recommendations based on WHO-standard practices.

Talking about the Mi Band 4, the next-gen fitness band is slated to launch this year, with the company confirming this in its quarterly earning's call (via Wearable). The upcoming device will most likely retain all the features seen on the Mi Band 3, and introduce a few others like NFC support, and may add ECG reading as well.