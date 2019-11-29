Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re Launched in India on December 3

Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3

Mi Credit was originally introduced in the country in May last year.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3

When launched, Mi Credit was the third value-added Internet service for Indian Mi users

Highlights
  • Xiaomi had originally launched Mi Credit in May last year
  • The company sent out invites for the upcoming launch on Thursday
  • Mi Credit was available in partnership with KreditBee

Xiaomi will re-launch its Mi Credit platform for personal loans in India on December 3, the company has revealed. Given the Chinese smartphone maker had originally launched Mi Credit in May last year, it is very likely that the company will now unveil a revamped version in the country. Nothing about the revamped version is available right now, however a new version of the Mi Credit app that was uploaded to Google Play Store earlier this month suggests that the company is planning to announce a new feature and revamped user interface.

The smartphone maker sent out invites for the upcoming launch on Thursday. Initially launched in May 2018, Mi Credit is the company's service that acts as a platform for users to initiate instant financial lending in India. According to the company, Mi Credit, at the time of launch, was available in partnership with KreditBee which is an instant personal loan platform for "young professionals". KreditBee is a Bengaluru-based startup.

As a part of the existing Mi Credit service, a loan can be initiated in under 10 minutes with a simple KYC verification on the platform.

Notably, when launched, Mi Credit was the third value-added Internet service for Indian Mi users after Mi Music and Mi Video.

The company's major push towards lending appears to be aimed at boosting sales of its products through its own platform. Also, as it is unclear exactly what kind of response Mi Credit has received until now in the country, and the re-launch may be used to reinvigorate interest in the service by Xiaomi.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Credit, Xiaomi
Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
Honor Smartphones
Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  5. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  6. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  7. Redmi K30 to Pack 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  8. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Confirms Curved Display, Glass Body
  10. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
  2. Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
  3. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
  4. Oppo Reno 3 5G Teased to Pack 4,025mAh Battery, Reno 3 Pro 5G Render Leak Suggests Hole-Punch Display
  5. Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  6. Black Widow: India Release Date Brought Forward to April 2020
  7. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  8. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  9. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.