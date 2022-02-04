Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

Meta is in the midst of a historic stock collapse.

By Scott Carpenter, Bloomberg | Updated: 4 February 2022 10:19 IST
Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

Photo Credit: Meta

Mark Zuckerberg may be out of the list of the Top 10 wealthiest people in the world

Highlights
  • Meta witnessed a steep decline in market value on Wednesday
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion (roughly Rs. 2,31,600 crore)
  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg lost $100 million (roughly Rs. 750 crore)

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth dropped as much as $31 billion (roughly Rs. 2,31,600 crore), among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.'s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations. Meta is in the midst of a historic stock collapse after its earnings on Wednesday showed no growth in monthly Facebook users last quarter relative to the prior period, raising concerns about the company's future growth. Shares tumbled 24 percent at 10:25am in New York Thursday.

Meta's steep decline leaves Zuckerberg, the company's chief executive officer, with a net worth of about $92 billion (roughly Rs. 6,87,900 crore), down from $120.6 billion (roughly Rs. 9,01,600 crore) as of market close on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It's enough to push the 37-year-old outside the list of the Top 10 wealthiest people in the world for the first time since July 2015.

A one-day wealth loss of $31 (roughly Rs. 2,31,600 crore) billion would rank as the second-biggest ever caused by a share-price decline, only rivaled by the volatile swings in Elon Musk's fortune. The world's richest person lost $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,61,700 crore) in a day in November as Tesla shares fell following a Twitter poll in which Musk asked voters if he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company. His net worth also plunged $25.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1,92,900 crore) last week.

Meta's co-founders are also facing unprecedented declines in their personal fortunes. Dustin Moskovitz, the world's 79th-richest person with a net worth of $21.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,58,500 crore) as of Wednesday, has lost about $3 billion, while Eduardo Saverin, worth $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,30,900 crore), is down more than $4 billion (roughly Rs. 29,900 crore).

The $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 18,700 crore) personal fortune of Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's chief operating officer, fell by more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 750 crore), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Compared with Zuckerberg, however, Sandberg's wealth is less concentrated in the company's shares, softening the blow.

For Meta, the disappointing earnings add to its challenges. It's in the middle of a number of regulatory fights and also looking to justify its strategic shift to bet on an immersive internet known as the metaverse. Meanwhile, other platforms like TikTok and YouTube are gaining ground with younger users.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Wealth, Meta Earnings
Facebook-Parent Meta Faces Historic Drop as Stock Tanks, Trims $230 Billion Off Company’s Overall Value

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. India’s 1st Metaverse Wedding Drops NFT Collection Ahead of Virtual Event
  6. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  7. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch Timeline, Price, and Design Tipped
  10. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains as Crypto Price Charts Indicate Flowing Market Movement
  3. Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4
  4. Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock
  5. Facebook-Parent Meta Faces Historic Drop as Stock Tanks, Trims $230 Billion Off Company’s Overall Value
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  7. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  8. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  9. NFTs of India’s First Metaverse Wedding See Quick Sales on Beyondlife.Club, Avatars of Couple Included
  10. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.