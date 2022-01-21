Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Parent Meta Removes Iran Based Fake Accounts Targeting Instagram Users in Scotland

Facebook-Parent Meta Removes Iran-Based Fake Accounts Targeting Instagram Users in Scotland

Meta said Some of the fake accounts used profile pictures likely created through AI techniques.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2022 11:53 IST
Facebook-Parent Meta Removes Iran-Based Fake Accounts Targeting Instagram Users in Scotland

Facebook said it had removed eight Facebook accounts and 126 Instagram accounts

Highlights
  • Meta said its investigation found links to individuals in Iran
  • Meta said it removed a network that originated primarily in Mexico
  • Some of the fake accounts used profile pictures likely created through AI

Facebook parent Meta Platforms removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran and targeted Instagram users in Scotland with content supporting Scottish independence, the company's investigators said on Thursday.

The network used fake accounts to pose as locals in England and Scotland, posting photos and memes about current events and criticism of the United Kingdom's government, Meta said.

The accounts organised their content around common hashtags promoting the cause, though they at times misspelled them, the company said. The accounts also posted about football and UK cities, likely to make the fictitious personas seem more authentic.

Some of the fake accounts used profile pictures likely created through AI techniques, while others used photos of media personalities and celebrities from the UK and Iraq as profile pictures, Meta said.

In a referendum on Scottish independence in 2014, Scots voted 55 percent-45 percent to remain in the United Kingdom, but both Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for independence among Scots and demands for a second vote.

Meta said its investigation found links to individuals in Iran, including people with a background in teaching English as a foreign language.

It said the operation had some connections with a small Iran-based network it previously removed in December 2020, which mostly targeted Arabic, French, and English-speaking audiences using fake accounts, but did not provide further details on who might be behind the activity.

"We've seen a range of operations coming from Iran over the last few years," said Ben Nimmo, Meta's global threat intelligence lead for influence operations, in a press briefing. "It's not a monolithic environment."

The social media company said it had removed eight Facebook accounts and 126 Instagram accounts as part of this latest network in December for violating its rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Meta also said in December it removed a network that originated primarily in Mexico and targeted audiences in countries including Honduras, Ecuador and El Salvador, and a network that originated in Turkey and targeted people in Libya.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
World's First Space-Based Film Studio SEE to Launch by 2024, to Co-Produce Upcoming Tom Cruise Caper

Related Stories

Facebook-Parent Meta Removes Iran-Based Fake Accounts Targeting Instagram Users in Scotland
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  3. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  4. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Experts Submit Testimonies on Energy Impact of Crypto Mining in US
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  9. HP Launches Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Design
  10. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage
  4. Energy Impact of Crypto Mining Addressed in US House Hearing, Five Industry Experts Submit Testimonies
  5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Invests His First Paycheck Into Bitcoin, Ether Through Coinbase
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G Launch Tipped by Bluetooth Certification Site; Galaxy M33 5G May Debut in India Soon
  7. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  8. Intel Said to Plan $20-Billion Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
  9. Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
  10. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com