Meta Introduces 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories, Rolls Out Updated Options for Facebook and Messenger

Meta has tweaked the facial shapes and skin shaders of the avatars.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 February 2022 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta has added customisation options for people with disabilities

  • Meta plans to add more customisation options in 2022
  • Meta has added limited-time Super Bowl LVI shirts with this update
  • People can use their 3D avatars as Facebook profile pictures

Meta is introducing 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages. It has also released updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger. The update brings new facial shapes and assistive devices like wheelchairs for differently abled people. The update is currently available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, along with other countries where the rollout has already begun. The Facebook parent company has also teamed up with the NFL to release Super Bowl LVI shirts for avatars. People can now outfit their avatars with limited-time shirts of either Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams.

The announcement was made by Aigerim Shorman, General Manager for Avatars and Identity, on Meta's official blog. The social media giant has started rolling out the updated avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and, for the first time, Instagram. People can use their virtual likeness for creating stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more. As of now, people can make two different avatars, one for Instagram and one for both Facebook and Messenger, and a third for VR. Users registered with the Accounts Centre have the option to sync their avatars across different platforms. Additionally, Facebook users who have created an avatar in the past will see it getting converted to 3D with this update.

The update brings Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids with several colour options for the avatars on all platforms. There is also a wheelchair, which will appear in stickers. Meta has also updated the look of the avatars with subtle tweaks to the facial shapes and skin shaders. The company says that it plans to bring even more customisation options to the Avatar editor in 2022.

Meta has announced that it is partnering up with the NFL to celebrate Super Bowl LVI, which is set to take place on February 13. It is releasing limited-time shirts of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. These shirts will remain live until February 28. There is also a Super Bowl LVI shirt for the neutral fans.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Messenger, 3D Avatar, Metaverse, Meta Platforms, Instagram
Witcher-Maker CD Projekt Working on Gwent Single-Player Card Game

