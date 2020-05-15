Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally

Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally

Messenger Rooms allows participants to join a conversation even if they are not on Facebook.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 15 May 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally

Messenger Rooms was unveiled nearly three weeks ago

Highlights
  • Messenger Rooms is being rolled out for users worldwide
  • It lets up to 50 people join a video chat room
  • Messenger Rooms participants don’t need a Facebook account

Facebook has started rolling out Messenger Rooms feature globally for its users, it announced on Thursday. The new group video calling feature was announced by the company nearly three weeks ago and was seen as a new way to attract users at a time when Zoom video conferencing app's popularity was seeing a massive surge. Messenger Rooms allows as many as 50 people to join a single chat. A new room can be created from Facebook and Messenger and you can share the link to invite participants to the video call even if they are not on Facebook.

Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger, said in a blog post, “You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups, and Events, so it's easy for you to drop by whenever you want.”

Users can choose the people who can see and join the Messenger Rooms. They can also remove people from the rooms if they want to and even lock the room if they don't want more people to join.

The post said that users globally will be able to create a new room from Messenger and North American users will be able to do so from Facebook. You need to download Facebook and Messenger mobile app's latest version on your Android or iOS phone. For PCs, Windows users can download the Messenger Desktop app from the Microsoft Store and macOS users can do so from the Mac App Store.

Facebook was reportedly spotted testing WhatsApp integration for Messenger Rooms recently. The shortcut was seen on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. This could be aimed at making it easier for users to hop on Messenger Rooms. A similar feature was apparent on WhatsApp Web as well. Facebook has already said that it is planning to give the ability to users to create a new room from Instagram, WhatsApp, as well as Portal and that the company will be adding new features to Messenger Rooms “in the coming months”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger, Messenger Rooms, Group Video Calling
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Amazon Prime Video Snags Bollywood Premieres as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Theatres
Celebrity Law Firm Representing Priyanka Chopra Hacked, Attackers Demand $42 Million Ransom: Reports

Related Stories

Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Amazon Prime Snags Bollywood Premieres as Pandemic Closes Theatres
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  6. Jio Adds Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  7. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report
  2. Celebrity Law Firm Representing Priyanka Chopra Hacked, Attackers Demand $42 Million Ransom: Reports
  3. Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally
  4. Amazon Prime Video Snags Bollywood Premieres as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Theatres
  5. Motorola Edge+ India Launch Set for May 19, Flipkart Teaser Reveals
  6. Jio Launches Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  7. TikTok Violated Agreement on Child Protection, Activists Allege
  8. CERT-In Says Mobile Banking Android Malware 'EventBot' Horsing Around in Cyberspace
  9. Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones
  10. Coronavirus: Robot Shopper Helps Indian Engineer Maintain Social Distancing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com