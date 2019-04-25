Mario Kart Tour Android Closed Beta Open for Registrations

Mario Kart Tour, which is a racing game developed by Nintendo, has opened registrations for a closed beta test on Android. Unfortunately Mario Kart Tour closed beta on Android is limited to Japan and the United States only. The Mario Kart Tour Android closed beta will be held between May 22 and June 4, and you can apply to be a beta tester for Mario Kart Tour till May 7. This doesn't mean that everyone who registered is guaranteed a slot in the Mario Kart Tour closed beta. Nintendo has made it clear that if the number of registrations exceeds a certain number, it will choose Mario Kart Tour Android beta testers through a lucky draw.

Here's the official website where you can register to be a part of the Mario Kart Tour Android closed beta. Nintendo has made it clear that not all Android devices will be supported during the closed beta and that it won't be responding to queries around content or implementation of the closed beta. This means that if your Android device doesn't support Mario Kart Tour, you won't be able to play it during the closed beta test.

Another interesting point to note is that Mario Kart Tour won't have in-app purchases enabled during the closed beta. This might mean that the entire game could be playable for free during the closed beta. It's been revealed that Mario Kart Tour will be free-to-start like Super Mario Run, which hints at the fact that the racing game could also offer a single in-app purchase to unlock all in-game content. Mario Kart Tour will also be releasing on iOS, but there is no word on a closed beta for the platform.

It's well-known that Nintendo wasn't entirely satisfied with the profits Super Mario Run brought in. Fire Emblem Heroes, another mobile game from Nintendo, has earned a lot of money. This makes us wonder whether Mario Kart Tour will allow people to pay once to play the entire game instead of a different monetisation method to make more money. Strangely enough, Nintendo doesn't want its mobile games making too much money either so perhaps we'll see it take the middle path with Mario Kart Tour's monetisation.

