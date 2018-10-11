MakeMyTrip Rolls Out In-Destination Activity Suggestions

Online travel company MakeMyTrip has launched a new feature called "Experiences" that would suggest in-destination leisure activities, events, and hand-picked experiences at affordable prices to travellers on its app.

The feature is currently available on Android and will soon be rolled out on iOS version, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"By providing activities like food walks, daycation, museum visits, sporting arenas and more, we would enhance in-destination user-experiences and expect higher engagement on MakeMyTrip platform," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO, MakeMyTrip India.

The activity suggestions would be managed within the app without redirecting the users to any third-party apps.

Travellers would be able to utilise their My Wallet money on the MakeMyTrip App to purchase these Experiences.

Over time, Experiences would also be rolled out on other apps including Goibibo and redBus, the company added.