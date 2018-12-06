MakeMyTrip CEO Denies Hotel Bookings Ban, Says 'It Is Business as Usual'

Online travel portal MakeMyTrip on Wednesday denied reports that claimed that hotel bookings on its platform as well as on Goibibo have been banned, stressing that "it is business as usual".

A viral message on social media claimed that MakeMyTrip and Goibibo have been banned.

According to MakeMyTrip CEO, all bookings on its platforms were being honoured.

"There is misinformation being spread in social media about hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo not being honoured. This information being spread is completely baseless," Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"We continue to operate our business as usual, with approximately one lakh room nights booked just yesterday on our platforms," he added.

Magow's reaction came in the backdrop of some hotel partners in Ahmedabad expressing concerns on their commercial terms with MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

"We have about 55,000 domestic hotels and 500,000 international hotels as our partners and we are proud and privileged to have this wide network of hotels to serve all accommodation needs of our customers," said the CEO.

"We are honouring all bookings on our platform across cities, making sure there is no hassle for any single customer who books on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo," Magow added.

According to Prashanth Aroor, MD and CEO, Intellistay Hotels, they remain fully available to book via MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

"We continue to work closely with them during this period of market confusion to ensure that all bookings were honoured at all our hotels and consumers are not inconvenienced in anyway," he said.