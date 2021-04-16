Technology News
Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof

The new advertisement features actor Vijay Raaz.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 April 2021 16:11 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Cred

Rahul Dravid as seen in the viral Cred ad

Highlights
  • Magicpin's spoof ad was appreciated by many on social media
  • Cricketers Virat Kohli and R. Ashwin praised Cred's Rahul Dravid ad
  • Cred's Rahul Dravid ad was also mentioned in Amul's comic ad series

Cred's viral ad starring Rahul Dravid as Indiranagar ka gunda has become a full meme, with other brands now spoofing it, including a funny ad by Gurugram-based rewards platform Magicpin. In the MagicPin version, actor Vijay Raaz makes fun of “bread”, and talks about how other apps give lakhs of points, but people are clueless on how to use them.

Magicpin's take was appreciated by Twitter followers. Joining in on the parody fun, one of them wrote, “Magicpin undoubtedly more CREDible.”

Replying to the user's post, another said “InCREDible as well.”

Most of them were impressed with the creativity.

One of the users wrote, “You just won a customer...Installed Magicpin.”

The original Cred ad became a viral sensation after casting Rahul Dravid, famous for his calm demeanour on and off the cricket field, as an angry man stuck in a traffic jam. The company uses the premise that its reward system is almost as unbelievable as an angry Dravid and goes on to show you the “gunda” version of the cricketer. The video went viral on social media thanks to a tweet by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. “Never seen this side of Rahul Bhai,” he wrote, sharing the clip.

Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin and actress Deepika Padukone also tweeted in connection with the ad. Ashwin wrote, “Rahul bhai's strike rate is through the roof.”

Deepika, meanwhile, said, “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!”

That's not all. The ad also got a mention in the famous Amul comic ad series. “Jammy is raging. Butter is calming… Take a deep bread,” the caption read.

What did you think about this ad battle? Tell us who you think came out on top.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Magicpin, Cred, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dravid, cricket
Bitcoin Price Drops After Turkey Bans Cryptocurrency Payments Citing Risks

Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof
