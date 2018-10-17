NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lyft Said to Have Identified Underwriters Ahead of 2019 IPO

, 17 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lyft Said to Have Identified Underwriters Ahead of 2019 IPO

Ride-hailing company Lyft has chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse and Jefferies as underwriters for its initial public offering, slated for the first half of 2019, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source did not want to be identified because Lyft's plans were still private.

Reuters had earlier reported that Lyft was in talks with JPMorgan to lead its IPO, after rivals Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley decided not to pursue such a role out of loyalty to another IPO hopeful and Lyft's larger competitor, Uber Technologies.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uber could be valued at $120 billion in its IPO, expected in 2019.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Jefferies was not available for a comment.

Lyft also declined to comment.

The two IPOs are widely seen as a litmus test for investor tolerance for lack of profitability when it comes to iconic technology unicorns.

Uber and Lyft have taken hits to their bottom lines in order to attract drivers and enter new markets, although they have made strides in recent years in narrowing their losses.

Like Uber, Lyft offers an app that lets passengers request rides on their smartphones. It was founded in 2012 by technology entrepreneurs John Zimmer and Logan Green, three years after Uber.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lyft
EU Regulators Ask Sony's Rivals and Users How It Might Use Power After EMI Deal
Billion Capture Plus
Lyft Said to Have Identified Underwriters Ahead of 2019 IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Asus to Launch New ZenFone Models, Watch Live Stream Starting 1:30pm
  2. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  3. Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro Smart Wearables Launched
  4. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  5. Nokia X7 With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Display Notch Launched
  6. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  7. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2 Fully Playable Off PS4 Disc: Rockstar Games
  9. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
  10. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.