Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Says It ‘Immediately Removed’ Personal Loan Apps in India Violating User Safety Policies

Google Says It ‘Immediately Removed’ Personal Loan Apps in India Violating User Safety Policies

Google has started sending emails to developers of personal loan apps to furnish documents within five days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 January 2021 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Says It ‘Immediately Removed’ Personal Loan Apps in India Violating User Safety Policies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google said it reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in the country

Highlights
  • Google released a blog post to provide clarity on loan apps in India
  • Several users reported harassment issues by recovery agents
  • Google’s response comes just a day after RBI formed a working group

Google India on Thursday revealed that it “immediately removed” personal loan apps from Play store for violating its user safety policies. The company wrote in a blog post that it reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in the country based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. The new move comes months after several users raised issues against some mobile apps offering short-term loans harassing customers in case of non-payments. Some of the affected customers alleged that the apps were accessing their contact details, which were allegedly used by recovery agents to bully them.

Although Google didn't provide the number of apps being removed by the latest decision, it mentioned that the developers of the remaining identified apps were asked to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations.

“Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice,” said Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, in the blog post.

Reuters noted in its investigation that at least 10 Indian lending apps on Google Play had no clarity on repayment lengths. That was a clear breach of Google's rules for apps offering personal loans.

Google said that it only allowed personal loan apps with full repayment required in greater than or equal to 60 days from the date the loan is issued.

Some affected customers informed local authorities that various short-term loan apps were charging hefty interest that they weren't aware of while applying for loans. It was also found that in many cases, the lending apps were accessing contacts that were used to harass customers in case of defaults or late payments.

Frey said that developers must only request necessary permissions to implement current features or services. “They should not use permissions that give access to user or device data for undisclosed, unimplemented, or disallowed features or purposes,” she said.

Google has started sending out emails to the developers of lending apps to furnish documents related to approvals or licenses within five days. Sources familiar with the development told Gadgets 360 that the company delisted at least 100 apps from the Play store in the last 10 days. One of the first apps that were removed by Google seemed to be the Udhaar Loan app that was pulled in late December — after its recovery agents were found bullying some customers.

 

Some victims of bullying and harassments by recovery agents reportedly committed suicide in recent months. Gadgets 360 learnt that the Hyderabad police sent a list of 286 apps in total from their arrests to Google over harassing cases. The company assured that it would continue to work with law enforcement agencies in their investigation on the matter.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) responded to the recent concerns raised by customers and formed a working group to look at digital lending in the country. The central bank is, however, yet to frame specific rules around lending apps in the country.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google India, Google Play, Google, loan apps, lending apps
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Steam 2020 Year in Review Shows Total Hours Spend Playing Games Doubled Compared to 2019

Related Stories

Google Says It ‘Immediately Removed’ Personal Loan Apps in India Violating User Safety Policies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  2. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  3. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  4. Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Top List of Most Popular Apps of 2020: App Annie
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  6. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  7. The Latest on WhatsApp's Scramble in India Amid Privacy Debate
  8. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
  9. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Surfaces in Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says It ‘Immediately Removed’ Personal Loan Apps in India Violating User Safety Policies
  2. Steam 2020 Year in Review Shows Total Hours Spend Playing Games Doubled Compared to 2019
  3. Asus Announces Fanless Chromebox That Looks Like a Router, and ZenBeam Latte L1 Projector Inspired By a Coffee-Mug
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics
  5. Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max Rugged Android Tablets for Kids Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon, GP76 Leopard, Stealth 15M, GF75 Thin, More Gaming Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  7. Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Issues Apology for Performance Issues on Xbox, PlayStation; Promises Patch 1.1 Within 10 Days
  9. OnePlus 9 Lite Rumoured to Launch in India, China With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com