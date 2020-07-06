Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • LinkedIn, Reddit to Fix Bug That Copies Clipboard Data on iOS Devices

LinkedIn, Reddit to Fix Bug That Copies Clipboard Data on iOS Devices

The apps were reportedly copying clipboard content with every keystroke on Apple devices.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 6 July 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LinkedIn, Reddit to Fix Bug That Copies Clipboard Data on iOS Devices

Due to a problem in their code, the apps were automatically copying clipboard content.

Highlights
  • LinkedIn said it would follow up when “fix is live”
  • Reddit announced that fix will be released on July 14
  • TikTok was earlier called out for similar problem

Thanks to the clipboard privacy feature on the beta version of iOS 14, users noticed that several apps such as TikTok, LinkedIn, and Reddit copy data from clipboard contents with every keystroke on iOS devices. After the issue was raised on social media, the aforementioned apps said that they would fix the code in their iOS app. Over 50 apps, including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Fruit Ninja, Weibo, Viber, and New York Times were also noted showing the same behaviour where they copy universal clipboard data as a potential breach in privacy. Reddit and LinkedIn offered explanations on the problem and announced that a fix will be brought in soon.

Earlier this month, Twitter user @DonCubed noticed this issue on LinkedIn, where the professional networking app was repeatedly caught copying from the clipboard of his MacBook Pro. Responding to the same, LinkedIn Engineering Vice President Erran Berger tweeted that this was an issue with a code path which “does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box.” Although he clarified that none of the content is stored or transmitted, the reason for the check was not explained. Berger further revealed that LinkedIn would follow up once the fix is live.

The user also pointed out that Reddit does a similar action where it captures data on every keystroke. He posted a video showcasing the same. As a response, a spokesperson from the social networking platform told The Verge that the issues was tracked down to a codepath which “checks for URLs in the pasteboard and then suggests a post title based on the text contents of the URL.” The statement also clarified that the contents are not stored or shared. “We removed this code and are releasing the fix on July 14th.”

In June, TikTok was called out for doing the same and the Chinese video-sharing social networking app soon announced that the problem was fixed. Similarly, several popular apps were found snooping on clipboard contents, including the likes of TrueCaller, PhonePe, Voot, and more.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn, Reddit, clipboard copy, LinkedIn bug, Reddit bug, Apple, iOS, iOS 14
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Facebook Ties Up With CBSE to Offer Certified Training on Digital Safety, AR to Students in India
OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms

Related Stories

LinkedIn, Reddit to Fix Bug That Copies Clipboard Data on iOS Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  3. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  4. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  5. Samsung Galaxy M41 With 6,800mAh Battery Receives 3C Certification: Report
  6. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  7. Redmi 8 Gets a Price Hike in India Yet Again
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts
  3. OnePlus TV Update ‘OTA 5’ Adds Kids Mode, Data Saver Plus, Brings Back Storage Expansion
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India for Premium Galaxy Phones
  5. Boult Audio ProBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  6. New York Times Becomes Inaccessible in India for Many Users; DuckDuckGo Back After Initial Blockage
  7. LinkedIn, Reddit to Fix Bug That Copies Clipboard Data on iOS Devices
  8. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  9. Facebook Ties Up With CBSE to Offer Certified Training on Digital Safety, AR to Students in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M41 With 6,800mAh Battery Spotted on 3C Certification Site: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com