Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report

LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report

Of the 700 million LinkedIn users whose data have been compromised, the hacker has published one million sample dataset on the Dark Web.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 June 2021 18:48 IST
LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report

LinkedIn had suffered a data breach in April wherein 500 million user credentials were exposed

Highlights
  • Hacker reportedly exploited official LinkedIn API to obtain user data
  • The leaked dataset said to also include inferred salaries of users
  • Dataset reportedly includes names, phone numbers, location data

LinkedIn data of over 700 million users has reportedly been exposed in a new breach. LinkedIn has a total of 756 million users, which means that the data of more than 92 percent of its users has been compromised in this new breach. The new dataset obtained by an unknown hacker is said to consist of personal details of LinkedIn users, including phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation data, and inferred salaries. In April, LinkedIn confirmed a data breach affecting 500 million subscribers wherein personal details like email address, phone number, workplace information, full name, account IDs, links to their social media accounts, and gender details were listed online.

According to LinkedIn, it did not face a data breach, but rather the information was gained from scraping the network. In an emailed statement, LinkedIn told Gadgets 360: "While we're still investigating this issue, our initial analysis indicates that the dataset includes information scraped from LinkedIn as well as information obtained from other sources. This was not a LinkedIn data breach and our investigation has determined that no private LinkedIn member data was exposed. Scraping data from LinkedIn is a violation of our Terms of Service and we are constantly working to ensure our members' privacy is protected."

The new dataset of 700 million users is also on sale on the Dark Web, wherein the hacker has posted a sample set of 1 million users for buyers. RestorePrivacy was the first to spot this listing on the Dark Web and the sample data was cross-verified by 9to5Google. The sample dataset that has been published on the Dark Web includes user information like email addresses, full names, phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation records, LinkedIn username and profile URL, inferred salaries, personal and professional experience/ background, gender, and social media accounts and usernames.

9to5Google reached out directly to the hacker who says that the data was obtained by exploiting the LinkedIn API to harvest information that people upload to the site. The dataset does not include passwords, but the information is still very valuable and could amount to identity theft or phishing attempts.

To protect your data, it is important to look at the safety, security, and privacy settings of the apps you use and make sure that these are set up properly. Ensure that you have set up a strong password and indulge in the habit of changing them frequently. Also, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever available, and do not accept connections, especially on LinkedIn and Facebook, from unknown people. Subscribe to sites like Have I Been Pwned for notifications if your email address is part of a data breach.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn, Privacy, Data Breach
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing Tipped, Could Cost the Same as Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds

Related Stories

LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  2. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Windows 11 May Roll Out in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  7. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  8. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  9. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Its TWS Earbuds on July 27
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
  2. Nikon Z FC Mirrorless Camera With a Retro Design, Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Lens Launched in India
  3. Amazon Day Is a New Delivery Option for Prime Members to Get Weekly Deliveries on a Designated Day
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing Tipped, Could Cost the Same as Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds
  7. LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com