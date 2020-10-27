Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report

Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report

Instagram and Facebook Messenger discreetly download links to their servers to generate previews.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 October 2020 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report

Some apps like Slack and Instagram were found to download links to servers

Highlights
  • Reddit automatically downloaded the link even before the user tapped it
  • Instagram, Facebook Messenger have no download limit for servers
  • Apps like TikTok, WeChat do not generate link previews at all

Security researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk have published a blog post detailing the security risks that link previews can pose. Almost all messaging apps out there offer link previews and these researchers have explained how this feature can be a serious privacy loophole if not handled properly. They've detailed how Instagram and Facebook Messenger have serious loopholes that need to be fixed. In their case study, they found several bugs like leaking of IP addresses, exposing of links sent in end-to-end encrypted chats, and unnecessarily downloading gigabytes of data quietly in the background.

In a blog post, Mysk and Bakry detail how chat apps use different approaches to generate link previews. They detailed that Reddit generates link previews by opening the link automatically even before you tap it. Users only need to see this message on Reddit to trigger this backend programming. This approach could result in malicious attackers getting your IP address that indirectly leads to your location details. The report says that Reddit has already fixed this problem after the researchers contacted them.

Apps like Discord, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, Instagram, Line, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, and Zoom use another approach that involves sending the link to an external server to generate a preview. The server will send the preview back to both the sender and receiver. With this approach, the server will need to make a copy of what's in the link to generate the preview, and that copy could be saved on the server and be misused later.

This approach could be violating the privacy of their users by sending links shared in a private chat to their servers. These links may contain private information intended only for the recipients. This could be bills, contracts, medical records, or anything that may be confidential. Line app was found to be sending end-to-end encrypted (e2ee) links to servers for generating previews, defeating the purpose of e2ee entirely.

While some apps have limitations on the amount of data collected and stored, Instagram and Facebook Messenger do not have any limitations and can download anything no matter the size. The researchers show that Instagram was able to download a link that was 2.7GB in size on multiple Facebook servers. This link was downloaded on eight Facebook servers and roughly 24.7GB of data was downloaded just through that one link shared on Instagram. This is alarming given that most apps have download limitations. Facebook and Instagram both have not yet responded to the notice sent to them by these researchers.

Slack has a download limit of 50MB, while LinkedIn has capped it at 30MB. Even with these limitations, it could lead to privacy breach if these servers are hacked. The researchers mention that an aggregable approach is used by WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, and Viber where the "app will go and download what's in the link. It'll create a summary and a preview image of the website, and it will send this as an attachment along with the link. When the app on the receiving end gets the message, it'll show the preview as it got from the sender without having to open the link at all. This way, the receiver would be protected from risk if the link is malicious. This approach assumes that whoever is sending the link must trust it, since it'll be the sender's app that will have to open the link." The approach used by most apps of sending links to servers can be misused by threat actors to run potentially malicious code on link previews. WeChat, Threema, and TikTok don't generate link previews at all, and even Signal has the option to turn it off if you wish to.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook Messenger, LINE, Twitter
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Edges Can Cause Injuries, Some Users Claim on Social Media
Redmi K30S With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  3. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  7. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  10. Redmi Note 10 4G May Just Have Been Spotted on 3C Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Ship Without In-Box Charger, Headphones: Report
  2. iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) Account for Half of US Sales in Q3 2020: CIRP Report
  3. Apple Has Reportedly Stopped Working on AirPower Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999
  5. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  6. NASA Prepares OSIRIS-REx to Safely Store Leaking Asteroid Samples
  7. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS
  8. Facebook Content Moderators Criticise Policies, Demand Better Treatment
  9. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  10. Redmi K30S With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com