Line Messenger App Let Chinese Engineers Access Japan User Data Without Consent: Report

"There hasn't been anything that breached legal or regulatory boundaries," a Line spokesperson said.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2021 11:07 IST
Highlights
  • Messages themselves can only be read by the sender and receiver
  • Z Holdings is controlled by SoftBank
  • Z Holdings announced the Line tie-up last year

Japanese messaging app Line, owned by SoftBank Corp's Z Holdings, allowed Chinese engineers at a Shanghai affiliate to access data on Japanese users without gaining their consent, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

"There hasn't been anything that breached legal or regulatory boundaries," a spokesman for Line said. "We always put ourselves to a standard were we want to be as transparent as possible."

The reports come after Line this month became part of Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, creating a $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,17,570 crore) domestic Internet heavyweight to compete against local and US rivals.

Four engineers at a company in China that performs system development for Line were allowed to access servers that contained the names, phone numbers and e-mails of users, the Asahi newspaper said.

Messages themselves can only be read by the sender and receiver as Line, like other messaging apps, encrypts message content end to end.

Z Holdings is controlled by SoftBank through holding company A Holdings, which is jointly owned by SoftBank and South Korea's Naver, the former operator of Line.

Z Holdings announced the Line tie-up last year but was delayed from October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Z Holdings dipped 2 percent in morning trade to CNY 605.5 (roughly Rs. 6,760), compared with the Tokyo exchange's TOPIX index which was flat.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Line, Z Holdings, SoftBank
