Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs

LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs

LG smart TVs in 80 markets will currently be getting a beta test for Nvidia GeForce Now.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 November 2021 13:02 IST
LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs

LG's new GeForce Now and Apple Music apps can be downloaded from LG Content Store

Highlights
  • LG's GeForce Now will stream games from RTX-powered data centres
  • Users will get access to more than 35 free-to-play games
  • LG's Apple Music app would need at least webOS 4.0 on the smart TVs

LG on Thursday announced that it is partnering with Nvidia to provide GeForce Now cloud gaming service to its TV users. The cloud gaming app will initially be offered as a beta test to users on select LG TVs. Furthermore, the South Korean tech giant has also announced that its TVs will also get a native app for Apple Music. Apple's music streaming service will be offered for free for a limited time for new subscribers. Both these functionalities require the LG smart TVs to run the company's webOS.

LG on Thursday announced that its 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV users in 80 markets will be able to access the beta test for Nvidia's cloud gaming service — GeForce Now. This will give access to users to play more than 35 free-to-play games with a compatible controller. Some of the games available to beta testers include Rocket League, Destiny 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Players will be able to experience these games at up to 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second.

Furthermore, GeForce Now Priority members can avail the ray-tracing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as well as get streams from GeForce RTX-powered servers from various LG data centres globally. LG mentions that its "OLED's self-lit pixels ensure the most vibrant colors and deepest blacks to make in-game environments and characters more realistic than ever." LG TVs also have 1ms response time and super-low input lag for smoother visuals, the company claims.

Separately, LG also announced that users will now be able to download the Apple Music app on their LG smart TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher. The music streaming app from Apple can be downloaded from LG Content Store. Once the app is downloaded, users can either sign-in to their Apple Music account or alternatively, sign up and avail free three months of subscription.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce Now, Apple, Apple Music, WebOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details

Related Stories

LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  2. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  3. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  5. MediaTek Takes on Qualcomm With Flagship SoC for Premium Android Phones
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. Apple's Self-Driving Electric Car Said to Debut in 2025
  8. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  9. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  10. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds
  2. Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
  3. LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
  7. Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children
  8. Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally
  9. Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu See Big Drops as Global Crypto Market Cap Slides 5 Percent
  10. Xbox Chief Says Evaluating Relationship With Activision After Reports of Sexual Harassment, Gender Inequality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com