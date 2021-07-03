Technology News
Got a Pile of Lego Bricks? This AI-Based App Can Scan and Offer Build Ideas in Seconds

Brickit app will even point out where a particular brick is lying in your pile of Lego blocks.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 July 2021 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Brickit

This nifty little car was built by using Brickit

  • Brickit app was developed by a group of Lego fans
  • It is only available on iOS as of yet
  • Brickit is expected to be released on Android soon

Lego bricks can tend to be a problem at times, especially if you have accumulated a huge pile of the plastic blocks and have no idea what to build. However, there is an app that can help solve that issue. Brickit uses an AI-powered camera to rapidly scan the pile of bricks and then suggest things you can quickly make.

Dutch entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping tweeted a video that shows how Brickit works. Get your stock of Lego bricks, spread it on the floor, open the app and then let it scan what you have. Seconds later, the app, which works incredibly fast, delivers you options you can choose and construct, without worrying about what to look for from the huge collection of Lego bricks.

On Instagram, Brickit highlighted how the app works, explaining even more about its functions. After scanning the bricks, you choose the tiny project you want to build from scratch. The app then asks you to follow a step-by-step building process.

To make the process even easier, the app does not just mark the bricks you need for a particular project but also tells you where they are in your heap of Lego pieces. Once you have constructed something, you can share it with other users on the app.

This blew the minds of Lego enthusiasts on Twitter. 

"This is why I love tech," tweeted user @Nesrin_haji.

Here are some more reactions: 

Interestingly, Brickit has been developed by a group of fans and has no official affiliations yet. On its website, the company said BrickIt is only available for iOS for now, but it will be available for Android soon.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Lego, Brickit, Lego Build
Smart Tech Is Not Making People Dumber, Study Suggests
Facebook Took Action Over 30 Million Content Pieces During May 15–June 15 in India, Shows Compliance Report

