Komparify Acquires Bengaluru-Based Ireff to Broaden Its Mobile App Capabilities

, 17 January 2019
Chennai-based online aggregation platform Komparify on Thursday announced the acquisition of app-based mobile plans platform Ireff for an undisclosed amount, aiming to expand its presence in prepaid plans application space and broaden its mobile app capabilities.

Komparify helps consumers find and choose the best plan to recharge, pay bills and buy new connections using a variety of wallets and payment options and aggregate the best mobile, DTH and broadband plans from over a 100 operators across India.

Ireff is a Bengaluru-based start-up that delivers fresh prepaid plan information with a clean user interface (UI) via its mobile app. 

"We are proud to acquire this asset and bring choice to Ireff customers to discover plans from more services and allow transactions using India's most cutting edge payment products," said Jigar Doshi, Co-Founder, Komparify. 

The Chennai-based company plans to run both apps - Komparify and Ireff - independently with its existing team. 

The strategic acquisition integrates recommendation technology with transaction technology to enhance the current as well as new user experience. 

Post the acquisition, Ireff's team is building a hyper-local commerce platform called Zopnote as an innovative cloud solution to address the pain points of vendors and increase convenience for end customers doing commerce.

"With Komparify, our users will now be able to do the same for post-paid mobile, DTH and streaming movies," said Nizam Mohideen, Founder-CEO, Ireff.

This expansion is going to continue with Komparify's plans to launch a streaming entertainment section by aggregating movies, TV shows, sports and live TV from various OTT streaming services, with the functionality of the entertainment section also rolling out on Ireff's app. 

Currently, Komparify has over five million users and plans to double the user base to 10 million users, the company claimed.

