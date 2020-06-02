Technology News
JioSaavn New Update Brings New UI, Advanced Search, AI-Based Recommendations

The JioSaavn update also brings new artist profiles and the browse screen gets a more dynamic redesign.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2020 14:13 IST
JioSaavn update revamps artist profiles as well

Highlights
  • The latest JioSaavn update brings a cleaner UI with white background
  • JioSaavn looks to update its web and desktop versions as well
  • JioSaavn to add a new mobile playback experience with videos

JioSaavn app has received a new update bringing a new interface and several user experience (UX) changes as well. The new JioSaavn app adds a new ‘Living Search' feature that offers recommendations based on genres, the user's listening pattern, and new music. At first sight, the company says that you will see a cleaner and smoother user interface with a white background to highlight content better. The JioSaavn update also brings new homepage navigation tools that allows for easy access to media content like podcasts and JioTunes. JioSaavn looks to update its web and desktop versions as well in the future.

The latest JioSaavn update brings faster AI-powered recommendations, new artist profiles, and the browse screen gets a more dynamic redesign as well. Matrix Factorization and Word2Vec AI deep learning models are used to offer recommendations based on users' listening patterns. The discovery platform is also improved by using a hybrid system of audio similarity, and all of this also helps JioSaavn offer quality recommendations across all regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

As mentioned, the new JioSaavn update brings a new ‘Living Search' feature that offers tile-based recommendations. Inside this advanced search option, there is a new Shorties box that has been introduced. It offers 15-second looping visuals to accompany select tracks. Jio notes that artists like Eric Nam, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Siddhu Moosewala, Bohemia, Zaeden, Armaan and Marshmello will be the first to appear in this ‘Shorties' box.

There's a new browse screen with improved content channels and personalized playlists that has been added. Artist profiles also see a revamp with additions like improved organization, recent releases, featured playlists, and full discography. The entire app sees an overall design change with better and smoother interactions and cleaner UI.

JioSaavn also looks to add a few more features in the future, and this includes a new smartphone playback experience that includes music videos. The Web and desktop versions of JioSaavn will also see a redesign to bring parity with the smartphone app. The Jio set-top box app and the JioPhone app will also get several improvements. The JioSaavn app will also see a new design for the Pro Wallet page, and it should bring easier browsing and additional Pro deals. The company is looking to add a separate podcast homepage that will feature podcast categories, as well as exclusive content.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

