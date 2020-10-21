Technology News
Reliance Jio Launches JioPages Web Browser With Encrypted Connection Support

It comes with support for eight Indian languages, and customisation based on your location.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 21 October 2020 20:49 IST
JioPages is now available for download on Google Play

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio has announced its Web browser, JioPages
  • It offers encrypted connections, and adblocking built in
  • It supports eight Indian languages with regional browser feeds

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched JioPages, a Web browser based on Chromium Blink with support for features like encrypted connections, and support for eight Indian languages, and is now available for download on Google Play. In its announcement, Reliance Jio highlighted Web security and data privacy, and on the Google Play listing it also notes other features such as news content localised in different Indian languages, a smart download manager, incognito browsing, and themes.

It also comes with a PIN-locked Incognito Mode, and built in Adblock Plus. JioPages supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users can select the app language, and also set up their regional preferences from different states.

As per the announcement, the browser is based on Chromium Blink, and provides "enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best- in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection."

Jio pages language support jiopages

JioPages has support for eight Indian languages

Jio also stated that JioPages was conceptualised and designed entirely in India, although of course the underlying Blink rendering engine was developed with contributions from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Opera Software, Adobe Systems, Intel, IBM, Samsung, and others.

Users will be able to choose a default search engine, and apart from Google other options include Bing, Yahoo, and Duck Duck Go, and JioPages comes with a dark mode theme out of the box, apart from other custom themes.

It also includes a browser feed, which is customised according to the user's language settings, as well as by their region and topic settings. JioPages will also send notifications on pages that are "either important or of interest to the user," the company noted.

A lot of this information will come in the form of content cards — with cards for stock market trends, commodity prices, and cricket scores, for example — that can be clicked on to get more detailed information.

The download manager in the browser categorises downloads according to the file type, so you can easily find downloaded pictures, videos, documents, and saved pages. Incognito mode also gets a tweak, with a PIN feature that can be used as an access code to enter incognito mode.

According to a screenshot, the browser comes with Adblock Plus built in, which enables adblocking, supports a list of acceptable ads, and allows users to whitelist domains. You can download JioPages from Google Play here.

Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

