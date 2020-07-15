Technology News
loading
  • JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani

JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 July 2020 14:39 IST
Mukesh Ambani was addressing Reliance's 43rd annual general meeting

Highlights
  • JioMeet has 5 million downloads already, Ambani said
  • The app was launched last week
  • JioMeet is a video conferencing app avvailable across platforms

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Web.

Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

