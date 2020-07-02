Reliance Jio has launched JioMeet, its answer to Zoom. Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has launched its video conferencing app with little fanfare on Thursday night, and its apps are already available on Google Play and the App Store. After a nonstop streak of funding updates, Reliance Jio has released its first new product, and it's entering the ring against Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other popular video conferencing tools.

JioMeet supports direct calls (1:1 calling) as well as hosting meetings with up to 100 participants. As per Reliance Jio, the app offers enterprise-grade host controls. You can sign up with your phone number or email ID, and the meetings support HD quality. It's free to use and you can create unlimited meetings per day, and the meetings can also be password protected and supports a waiting room like Zoom.

Reliance Jio saw a fundraising spree from April through June, starting with a deal with Facebook in which the social network acquired 9.99 percent of Jio. Now, the telecom giant has launched its first new product in a while, and apart from support for use directly through your browser (but only if you're using Chrome or Firefox), also has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android — you can find the links on the Jio site.

The platform has a very simple interface — barebones might be an apt descriptor — but a quick test showed that it appears to work just like the other leading apps. JioMeet says that the app support multi-device login support, on up to five devices, and you can seamlessly switch between devices while on a call. There is also a feature called Safe Driving Mode, as well as standard features like screen sharing.

Although the app is now available to the public, Jio had been testing it for a couple of months, and you can see comments on Google Play showing how it used to require an invite code. Now though, all you need to do is sign up for JioMeet.