Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • JioMeet: Reliance Jio Launches Free Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom

JioMeet: Reliance Jio Launches Free Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom

After it’s giant fundraising round, Reliance Jio has entered a new business — teleconferencing.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 2 July 2020 23:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
JioMeet: Reliance Jio Launches Free Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom

Reliance Jio has launched its teleconferencing app, JioMeet

Highlights
  • JioMeet is Reliance Jio's new teleconferencing app
  • With this, Jio is competing with Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams
  • The app is free to use, and supports calls with 100 participants

Reliance Jio has launched JioMeet, its answer to Zoom. Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has launched its video conferencing app with little fanfare on Thursday night, and its apps are already available on Google Play and the App Store. After a nonstop streak of funding updates, Reliance Jio has released its first new product, and it's entering the ring against Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other popular video conferencing tools.

JioMeet supports direct calls (1:1 calling) as well as hosting meetings with up to 100 participants. As per Reliance Jio, the app offers enterprise-grade host controls. You can sign up with your phone number or email ID, and the meetings support HD quality. It's free to use and you can create unlimited meetings per day, and the meetings can also be password protected and supports a waiting room like Zoom.

Reliance Jio saw a fundraising spree from April through June, starting with a deal with Facebook in which the social network acquired 9.99 percent of Jio. Now, the telecom giant has launched its first new product in a while, and apart from support for use directly through your browser (but only if you're using Chrome or Firefox), also has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android — you can find the links on the Jio site.

The platform has a very simple interface — barebones might be an apt descriptor — but a quick test showed that it appears to work just like the other leading apps. JioMeet says that the app support multi-device login support, on up to five devices, and you can seamlessly switch between devices while on a call. There is also a feature called Safe Driving Mode, as well as standard features like screen sharing.

Although the app is now available to the public, Jio had been testing it for a couple of months, and you can see comments on Google Play showing how it used to require an invite code. Now though, all you need to do is sign up for JioMeet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMeet, Zoom, video conferencing, Reliance Jio
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video
JioMeet: Reliance Jio Launches Free Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  4. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  5. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
  6. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  7. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  8. Dell Precision 5550 15-Inch Workstation Laptop Launched in India
  9. OnePlus TV U Series (55U1) Review
  10. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
#Latest Stories
  1. JioMeet: Reliance Jio Launches Free Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom
  2. Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone to Launch on July 22: Report
  5. Google’s Nearby Share, an AirDrop Competitor, Confirmed; Now Available in Beta
  6. Coronavirus-Related Searches in India Dropped in June, Says Google
  7. Facebook Urged to Do More to Stop LGBT+ Hate Speech in Arab Countries
  8. Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods
  9. Tesla Workers Say Were Threatened With Firing if They Don't Return to Jobs
  10. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available in India: How to Download and Install
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com