JioMart, an e-commerce platform operated by Reliance Retail, has introduced a new WhatsApp Order Booking Service during the lockdown. A new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number has been launched, and it is now taking orders for essential goods and promising availability within 48 hours. This new service comes just a week after Facebook picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio. The telecom operator was reported to introduce a WhatsApp push for JioMart, and it has now started testing it in select areas in Maharashtra. The new JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service is live in selected localities of Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan for now.
Reliance Jio has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for this service. Gadgets 360 tested the JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service in Navi Mumbai, and we were able to place an order successfully. Users are required to save this dedicated number on their phones to be able to chat with the business account. JioMart notes that it is not offering home delivery, and the consumer will have to head to the nearest kirana store to pick up their delivery. We've detailed a step-by-step guide on how to order on JioMart via WhatsApp.
JioMart was introduced in January this year, and the e-commerce platform looks to take on Amazon and Flipkart in India. The JioMart platform is touted to have several small merchants and kirana shops on board to serve Indian consumers.
