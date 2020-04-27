Technology News
JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service Launched: How to Order

Gadgets 360 tested this new JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service in Navi Mumbai, and we were able to place an order successfully.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 April 2020 11:27 IST
JioMart is a new e-commerce platform introduced by Reliance Retail

  • JioMart promises availability of ordered goods within 48 hours
  • These goods have to picked up from a nearby kirana store
  • Payment of the goods also has to be done at the time of pickup

JioMart, an e-commerce platform operated by Reliance Retail, has introduced a new WhatsApp Order Booking Service during the lockdown. A new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number has been launched, and it is now taking orders for essential goods and promising availability within 48 hours. This new service comes just a week after Facebook picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio. The telecom operator was reported to introduce a WhatsApp push for JioMart, and it has now started testing it in select areas in Maharashtra. The new JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service is live in selected localities of Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan for now.

Reliance Jio has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for this service. Gadgets 360 tested the JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service in Navi Mumbai, and we were able to place an order successfully. Users are required to save this dedicated number on their phones to be able to chat with the business account. JioMart notes that it is not offering home delivery, and the consumer will have to head to the nearest kirana store to pick up their delivery. We've detailed a step-by-step guide on how to order on JioMart via WhatsApp.

  • Save the number +91 88500 08000 as JioMart on your phone.
  • After saving the number, head to WhatsApp, and search for the saved contact. You may need to refresh your contacts list by tapping the new chat icon, three dots on top, and then Refresh.
  • Tap on it, and send a ‘Hi' message.
  • An auto-generated message will come as soon as you send the first ‘Hi'. The message notes that the service is available in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan only.
  • It informs the user that orders placed using JioMart before 7pm will be available for pick up at your nearest JioMart Kirana store within next 2 days.
  • This auto generated message also consists of a unique link that expires in 30 minutes. If not used within 30 minutes, the user will have to send a ‘Hi' message once again to generate a new link.
  • Once you click on the link, a dedicated JioMart page opens up in the browser, and this page asks for basic information like address and phone number.
  • Fill in all the details and click on ‘Proceed'

reliancejio main2 JioMart

JioMart doesn't offer doorstep delivery as of yet

  • A list of available items in your nearby kirana stores is mentioned. The list isn't as populated and comprehensive as we would like it to be, but JioMart should improve on inventory over time.
  • Once you place the order, JioMart shows you the total amount payable and sends you another WhatsApp text immediately.
  • This text mentions the nearby kirana store name and address from where you have to pick up the order, and also offer a phone number for any related enquiries. JioMart notes that once the order is ready, a text will be sent to the user informing them to head to the kirana store and collect the delivery. Payment has to be made at the time of pickup only.
  • JioMart also sends a Google Maps link to locate the kirana store properly.

Facebook to Buy 9.99 Percent Stake in Reliance Jio

JioMart was introduced in January this year, and the e-commerce platform looks to take on Amazon and Flipkart in India. The JioMart platform is touted to have several small merchants and kirana shops on board to serve Indian consumers. 

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMart, Reliance Jio, WhatsApp, JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service, JioMart Delivery
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
