In the midst of the Jio GigaFiber rollout in India, Reliance Jio has transformed the Jio4GVoice app into JioCall to make way for its new fixedline service. The updated app is touted to make Jio fixedline connections smart by enabling video and voice calls directly using your smartphone. However, the JioCall app will also continue to offer all the features that were a part of the Jio4GVoice app, including VoLTE support for existing 2G, 3G, and 4G phones to enable HD voice and video calling. The app is also designed to work with a JioFi device to enable VoLTE calling features.

Consumers will be required to configure their 10-digit Jio GigaFiber fixedline number on the JioCall app, the listing on Google Play confirmed. Once configured, the official listing highlights that the app will allow voice calling through the fixedline number directly using a smartphone. The app will have a Fixed Profile for the fixedline connection to enable calls.

The listing on Google Play mentions that users will not be required to have a separate SIM on their smartphones to experience video and voice calls through the Jio network. This suggests that the calling facility will be available through the JioCall app by leveraging the fixedline connection.

JioCall app will enable HD voice and video calls for fixedline consumers

In addition to the new voice calling experience that would be enabled upon the rollout of the fixedline service through Jio GigaFiber, the JioCall app is claimed to offer all the existing features of the Jio4GVoice app. This means users will continue to use the app to make HD calls and access VoLTE features on their existing 2G, 3G, and 4G phones. The app also enables calling on non-VoLTE smartphones through a JioFi device.

Further, the JioCall app includes Rich Communication Services (RCS) to bring features such as rich call, chat, and group chat, as well as in-call file share, location share, and stickers. The Google Play listing mentions that the RCS features will be available through the JioCall app only if you have a Jio SIM.

Reliance Jio hasn't yet confirmed the rollout of its fixedline service. Some early Jio GigaFiber subscribers received landline access through the GigaHub Home Gateway in the recent past, though.

Nevertheless, considering the arrival of the JioCall app, the fixedline service is likely to be available at the time of formal Jio GigaFiber launch in the coming future. The optical fibre-based broadband offering was notably announced back in July last year and is so far being tested in select regions.

In the meantime, you can install the updated JioCall app on your smartphone. The app is available for download through Google Play and requires a Jio connection to offer its enhanced calling features. However, iPhone users need to wait for some time since they are still provided with the earlier Jio4GVoice app.

The JioCall app update was first spotted by TelecomTalk. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the changes through the Google Play listing.

