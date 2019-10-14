Technology News
  Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot Maker Tool Unveiled at IMC 2019: All You Need to Know

Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot Maker Tool Unveiled at IMC 2019: All You Need to Know

Jio says its Video Call Assistant uses AI to respond to customer queries in the “most appropriate way.”

Updated: 14 October 2019 18:31 IST
Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot Maker Tool Unveiled at IMC 2019: All You Need to Know

Jio Video Call Assistant was developed by Jio in collaboration with US-based Radisys.

Highlights
  • Jio Bot Maker Tool to help other businesses make their own bots
  • RIL subsidiary Radisys helped develop Jio Video Call Assistant
  • Jio Video Call Assistant features multilingual capabilities

Jio unveiled the Jio Video Call Assistant on Monday, the first day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 that's taking place in New Delhi. The telecom operator, owned by Reliance Industries, said the AI-based bot can be access on a 4G phone call and does not require the user to install any other application. Reliance Jio also claims that the bot has the potential to revolutionise customer support. The company also unveiled the Jio Bot Maker Tool that will help small organisations create their own bots.

According to Reliance Jio, the Jio Video Call Assistant uses AI to listen and respond to customer queries in the “most appropriate way.” An auto-learning feature helps the bot improve its accuracy, the telco adds. As for the Jio Bot Maker tool, it will allow small businesses “to create their own AI-based bot with no-coding and with minimal effort.” It also touts that the bot is highly customisable, and brands can give it a custom avatar – such as the brand's CEO or ambassador.

The Jio Video Call Assistant was developed by Jio in collaboration with US-based Radisys, a Reliance Industries subsidiary that builds open telecom solutions for service providers. Jio claims that the bot can help easy customer pain points like endless call and IVR hold times. The telco adds that the bot will help businesses quickly resolve repetitive queries from their customers, streamlining their frontend communication. The bot features multilingual capabilities.

“Jio is committed to bring innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India. Radisys is helping us make AI accessible for everyone, so that businesses – small or large can reap the benefits of new and emerging technologies. Radisys' innovation continues to help accelerate Jio's global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance, RIL, Jio, Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot, AI, Jio Bot Maker Tool, IMC, Indian Mobile Congress, IMC 2019
