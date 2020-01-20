Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report

Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report

The new offering is limited to select Jio users, though.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report

Jio reportedly was in talks banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI to enable UPI payments

Highlights
  • Jio users need to sign up by providing their bank account details
  • MyJio app is seen to have a dedicated UPI payments option
  • Jio leads telecom sector with over 36.9 crores mobile subscribers

Jio has brought UPI payments support to the MyJio app for select users, according to a media report. The new development is aimed to counter the likes of Google Pay and WhatsApp that have enabled UPI payments for the masses. The telco is said to have added the UPI option on its MyJio app and is reportedly providing those users with a virtual payment address (VPA) carrying UPI handle @Jio. Jio was earlier in the reports for discussing with banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI to facilitate UPI payments through its platform.

The MyJio app shows the UPI payments option for select users, reports Entrackr. As per the screenshots shared by the website, the new option is available alongside access to existing services such as JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioEngage among others.

Upon successfully signing up, users are said to receive a VPA with UPI handle @Jio. The app is also seen to ask users to choose from their bank accounts which they want to link with their UPI ID. Further, it is said that users are required to enter their mobile number, debit card number attached with the bank account number for generating a UPI PIN that they'll be able to use for future transactions.

The signing up process for UPI payments on the MyJio app looks similar to what we already have on platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, and WhatsApp.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the update. A query sent to Jio didn't elicit a response at the time of publishing this story.

The reported move by Jio would boost UPI payments in India. According to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), more than 1.3 billion transactions worth over Rs. 2 trillion (precisely, Rs 2,02,506 crore) were registered through UPI in December alone. Jio presently leads the telecom sector in the country with over 36.9 crores mobile subscribers as of November last year, as per the data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio UPI, MyJio, UPI, Reliance Jio, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched
Excessive Internet Use Reduces Motivation to Study in Students, Researchers Say

Related Stories

Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  2. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  3. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  7. Jio Reportedly Enters UPI Payments Space to Counter Google Pay, WhatsApp
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn Last Quarter: Analyst
  10. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Aims to Send NASA Astronauts to Space in Q2 2020: Musk
  2. Excessive Internet Use Reduces Motivation to Study in Students, Researchers Say
  3. Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report
  4. Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched
  5. Airtel, Google Cloud Partner With Aim to Boost Productivity and Digital Transformation in India
  6. Opera Offering Predatory Loans via Android Apps in India, Kenya, and Nigeria: Hindenburg Research
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
  9. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Goes to Canada Court to Fight US Extradition
  10. Samsung Plans to Set Up a Display Factory in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.