Technology News

Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support

Jio TV for Android's latest version can be downloaded from Play Store

Highlights

Jio TV app offers access to over 600 TV channels

Jio TV app is only accessible to Jio subscribers

Jio TV is said to be coming soon to desktops

Reliance Jio has released an updated version of its Jio TV app on the Google Play store, bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) support. The PiP support is a much-demanded feature for the media apps as it allows users to watch the content even when they are in the middle of other tasks on their Android smartphone. Jio notes that the picture-in-picture support in JioTV is limited to devices running on Android 8.0 Oreo or above. The updated Jio TV app can be downloaded from the Play Store.

“To take your viewing experience a notch higher, we bring you Picture-in-Picture feature,” JioTV team wrote in the official changelog. “Now you can continue watching Jio TV while you chat, browse or do more with your phone.”

For the uninitiated, Google had introduced the support for picture-in-picture mode in Android 8.0. It is a special multi-window mode, which lets the users watch a video in a small window while doing other tasks on the device.

The official Jio TV Android version's changelog does not mention any other new features that have been introduced in the new version.

To recall, Jio TV is a live TV application from Reliance Jio, which offers real-time access to dozens of over 600 TV channels, to the telecom operator's subscribers. Some of the key features of the application are 7-day catch up TV, recording support, and pause support. The app offers content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, and Urdu.

Jio TV is only accessible to Reliance Jio subscribers and currently works on Android and iOS devices. The company has promised to include support for desktop computers soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, JioTV, Jio, Jio TV
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Release Date for Windows 10 PC Tipped With ESRB Rating
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  3. Gully Boy Is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Refurbished Products
  5. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  6. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  7. Saregama Carvaan Go With 3,000 Preloaded Tracks Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Teased to Launch on May 7
  9. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  10. Mortal Kombat 11 Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.