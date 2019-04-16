Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support

Reliance Jio has released an updated version of its Jio TV app on the Google Play store, bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) support. The PiP support is a much-demanded feature for the media apps as it allows users to watch the content even when they are in the middle of other tasks on their Android smartphone. Jio notes that the picture-in-picture support in JioTV is limited to devices running on Android 8.0 Oreo or above. The updated Jio TV app can be downloaded from the Play Store.

“To take your viewing experience a notch higher, we bring you Picture-in-Picture feature,” JioTV team wrote in the official changelog. “Now you can continue watching Jio TV while you chat, browse or do more with your phone.”

For the uninitiated, Google had introduced the support for picture-in-picture mode in Android 8.0. It is a special multi-window mode, which lets the users watch a video in a small window while doing other tasks on the device.

The official Jio TV Android version's changelog does not mention any other new features that have been introduced in the new version.

To recall, Jio TV is a live TV application from Reliance Jio, which offers real-time access to dozens of over 600 TV channels, to the telecom operator's subscribers. Some of the key features of the application are 7-day catch up TV, recording support, and pause support. The app offers content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, and Urdu.

Jio TV is only accessible to Reliance Jio subscribers and currently works on Android and iOS devices. The company has promised to include support for desktop computers soon.