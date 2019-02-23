Technology News
  Jio TV Update Brings New Interface, Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream Matches

Jio TV Update Brings New Interface, Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream Matches

, 23 February 2019
Jio TV Update Brings New Interface, Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream Matches

Jio TV app receives an update on Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Jio TV new update brings Jio Cricket HD channels on the app
  • These channels will live stream India cricket matches
  • These channels have been made available in four regional languages

Jio TV app has received an update on Android and iOS both, and it brings along a new interface. The new app design helps in easier content and channel discovery, and has introduced new sections as well, based on genres. Furthermore, the update introduces a new channel called Jio Cricket HD which will live stream all India cricket matches moving forward. For those unaware, Jio TV is a live streaming app exclusively meant for Jio subscribers, and it allows them to watch their favourite channels and TV Shows in real-time i.e. at the same time as they air on TV - for free. This enables users to watch shows on-the-go, even if they aren't in front of the television.

Jio TV has been updated to Android version 5.6.0, and the iOS app has been updated to version 2.2. The update size for the Android version is at 9.65MB, and the update size for the iOS version is 36.1MB. Apart from the new interface, the update also brings a new channel called JioCricket HD. This channel will live stream all major sporting events throughout the year- starting with Australia's tour of India in February-March 2019. The channel has been made available in four other regional languages as well.

This comes soon after Jio announced that it has signed a deal with Star India to stream all televised India cricket matches for the next 5 years. As per the new deal, Jio TV users get the option to stream T20, One Day Internationals, test matches, and domestic BCCI tournaments on the app. To watch cricket matches on the Jio TV app, users must have an active Jio number. There are no additional charges to pay in order to access the live match stream as the app is part of the suite of free content apps that the operator provides to all Prime customers.

Once the app is installed, the new app has a top banner showing all the featured content. The bottom menu bar has options like TV, Featured, Sports, and News. The app lets you see channels based on genre and languages, and shows you the channel list in grid format as well. The app also allows you to record shows for later viewing, and lets you select your favourite channels, for a personalised watered-down list of only the channels that you like to watch.

The Jio TV update is available for free on Google Play and App Store.

Comments

Further reading: Jio TV, Jio TV App, Reliance Jio
Jio TV Update Brings New Interface, Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream Matches
