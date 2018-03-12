Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio TV App Adds New Interactive Features for Nidahas Trophy Viewers

  hindi
, 12 March 2018
Jio TV App Adds New Interactive Features for Nidahas Trophy Viewers

Highlights

  • Jio TV users can enjoy special features like choose the camera angle
  • Commentary will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  • These features available during Nidahas Trophy

Jio TV, the live streaming app by Reliance Jio that offers free access to hundreds of live TV channels and live sports like cricket, will now give users more options to personalise their viewing experience for the Nidahas Trophy, the ongoing tri-nation T20 competition between India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The new interactive features will be available to consumers on the Cricket channel inside the Jio TV app for the duration of the tournament, which is on till Sunday, March 18.

When live broadcast is on, Jio TV users watching the Nidahas Trophy matches on the app can switch between five camera angles to customise the viewing experience. To give users “an immersive feel,” the telecom operator is giving users the option to hear audio from the stump mic, to fully experience the stadium ambience. Users will also be able to pick between the commentary language between Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

“Interactivity in sports will transform the way sports is consumed in India. We have challenged status quo and redefined the existing user experience, with the help of technology. Jio will continue to bring a superlative consumer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said in a statement announcing the new Jio TV features.

Among other features on the app, Jio TV users will be able to get scores and other details with a single tap. Likewise, they will be able to catch up with parts of the game they have missed “in case they have missed a ball or a six.” They will also have access to cricket experts and commentators such as Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and Gaurav Kapoor. Notably, some of these features have been available on rival platforms for some time.

