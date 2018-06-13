Jio TV to Live Stream FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches Free for All Jio Users

Reliance Jio has announced that its Live TV app Jio TV will live broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 for its subscribers in India. The FIFA World Cup 2018, being held in Russia, is the biggest football tournament of the year. If you follow football, you will want to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches scheduled to take place between June 14 and July 15, and they will be live streamed on the Jio TV app. Additionally, the upcoming India-Afghanistan test match taking place from June 14 to June 18 will also be available for Jio TV subscribers.

The Jio TV app will offer the premium sports content for free to Jio users, as the telecom operator is now stepping up its game in the competitive telecom market where rivals like Vodafone, Airtel, and Idea have been coming up with new offers every now and then. As mentioned, both the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the India Afghanistan match will start live streaming on the Jio app starting Thursday (June 14). The football matches will continue till July 15.

Jio is said to be strengthening its content portfolio with exclusive deals with major content giants and broadcasters, with an aim to make the Jio TV app the one-stop-shop for all exclusive content.

The company has claimed that the Jio TV now has over 100 million users, and in the coming few days more such offers for Jio users will be announced.

To recall, Jio has recently announced a Jio Double Dhamaka Offer that will provide users will 1.5GB extra data per day select prepaid recharge packs. This will let Jio users watch even more of the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches on the go. Under the Jio Double Dhamaka Offer, subscribers will get additional 1.5GB data per day at no extra charges on recharges purchased before June 30.

Also, taking on the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, state-run BSNL has rolled out a new promotional data pack that provides 4GB of daily data benefits for as long as 28 days at Rs. 149. The new BSNL recharge, called FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149, is reportedly valid throughout entire FIFA World Cup season.