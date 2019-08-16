Jio TV for Android has been updated to offer a native Dark mode. The latest addition comes a long time after Reliance Jio brought a Dark mode to the Jio Cinema app. The updated Jio TV app also included some UI improvements. In the recent past, the Jio TV app added Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for Android users. The Mumbai-based company also earlier this year brought a new interface to the Jio TV app for Android and iOS that enabled users with easier content and channel discovery.

The updated Jio TV app, version 5.8.0, brings the anticipated Dark mode that can be enabled simply by tapping the hamburger button from the top-left corner of the screen and then selecting the Settings option from the list. Once enabled, the feature transforms the default white background into gray and changes the black font into white to reduce the eye strain in the app.

Users can also notice UI improvements, especially in the Settings section that includes a link to log out. Earlier, the app had the logout link under the hamburger menu.

The updated Jio TV app is rolling out through Google Play. The official changelog on the Google Play listing highlights that the update also includes various bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4. Further, it is sized at 23MB.

You can download the updated Jio TV app directly from Google Play. Alternatively, its APK file is available for sideloading through APK Mirror. The latest update was spotted by Telecom Talk.

Back in April, the Jio TV app brought four new exclusive HD channels. That update was a follow-up of the new release that included PiP support for Android devices. Moreover, the interface of the Jio TV app was overhauled back in February.