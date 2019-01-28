NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio Rail App Launched for Jio Phone, Allows Users to Book Train Tickets

Jio Rail App Launched for Jio Phone, Allows Users to Book Train Tickets

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Rail App Launched for Jio Phone, Allows Users to Book Train Tickets

Jio Phone users can also check their PNR status directly using the new Jio Rail app

Highlights

  • Jio Rail app is available for download through the Jio Store
  • The app is compatible with Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2
  • It is based on IRCTC's reserved ticket booking service

Jio Phone users can now avail the railway ticket booking service offered by IRCTC directly through a native Jio Rail app. The new app lets users book and cancel their train tickets. The app accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets for ticket booking and cancelations. It also offers a way to check PNR status as well as view train information, timings, routes, and seat availability at a tap of a button. The Jio Rail app is available for download directly from the Jio Store on the original Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

Jio Rail app for Jio Phone

Among other notable features, the Jio Rail app allows Jio Phone users to book or cancel their train tickets. The app uses IRCTC's reserved ticket booking service to enable the booking and cancelation of train tickets. Further, it accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets. If a user doesn't have an IRCTC account, the Jio Rail app gives an option to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking.

Alongside enabling the booking and cancelation experience, the Jio Rail app allows users to check the PNR status for their existing tickets. It also shows train information, timings, routes, and seat availability. Further, Reliance Jio has revealed that it plans to add features such as PNR status change alerts, locate a train, and ordering food during the journey to the Jio Rail app in the future.

The Jio Rail app is available for download on the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 via the JioStore.

Last year, Reliance Jio brought the much-anticipated, dedicated WhatsApp app for Jio Phone users. A native YouTube app also reached Jio Phone.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, Reliance Jio led both the feature phone market and the overall handset market in India in 2018 -- thanks to the growth of Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. The telco dominated the handset market in the country with a market share of 21 percent, as per the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jio Phone

Jio Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Low upfront cost
  • 4G and VoLTE support
  • Jio Apps with free subscription
  • Excellent battery life
  • OTA update capability
  • Bad
  • Low quality screen
  • Plenty of fine print
Read detailed Jio Phone review
Display2.40-inch
Processor1.2GHz dual-core
Front Camera0.3-megapixel
Resolution240x320 pixels
RAM512MB
OSKAI OS
Storage4GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2000mAh
Further reading: Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2, Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Rail app
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Web Picture-in-Picture Mode Gets Support for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Links
iPad, iPad Mini 2019 Refreshes Might Not Feature Face ID, iOS 12.2 Beta Suggests
Pricee
Jio Rail App Launched for Jio Phone, Allows Users to Book Train Tickets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  3. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
  4. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  5. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  6. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Film of All-Time
  7. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  9. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  10. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.