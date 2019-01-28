Jio Phone users can now avail the railway ticket booking service offered by IRCTC directly through a native Jio Rail app. The new app lets users book and cancel their train tickets. The app accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets for ticket booking and cancelations. It also offers a way to check PNR status as well as view train information, timings, routes, and seat availability at a tap of a button. The Jio Rail app is available for download directly from the Jio Store on the original Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

Jio Rail app for Jio Phone

Among other notable features, the Jio Rail app allows Jio Phone users to book or cancel their train tickets. The app uses IRCTC's reserved ticket booking service to enable the booking and cancelation of train tickets. Further, it accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets. If a user doesn't have an IRCTC account, the Jio Rail app gives an option to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking.

Alongside enabling the booking and cancelation experience, the Jio Rail app allows users to check the PNR status for their existing tickets. It also shows train information, timings, routes, and seat availability. Further, Reliance Jio has revealed that it plans to add features such as PNR status change alerts, locate a train, and ordering food during the journey to the Jio Rail app in the future.

The Jio Rail app is available for download on the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 via the JioStore.

Last year, Reliance Jio brought the much-anticipated, dedicated WhatsApp app for Jio Phone users. A native YouTube app also reached Jio Phone.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, Reliance Jio led both the feature phone market and the overall handset market in India in 2018 -- thanks to the growth of Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. The telco dominated the handset market in the country with a market share of 21 percent, as per the report.