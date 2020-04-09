Technology News
  Jio Launches JioPOS Lite App Allowing Regular Subscribers to Recharge Other Users and Earn Commission

Jio Launches JioPOS Lite App Allowing Regular Subscribers to Recharge Other Users and Earn Commission

Reliance Jio’s JioPOS Lite app offers 4.16 percent commission to Jio Partners for recharging other numbers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 April 2020 12:45 IST
JioPOS Lite app has a FAQ section informing users of all the available recharges

Highlights
  • JioPOS Lite app is available on Google Play Store
  • The app has a passbook feature to allow checking of earnings
  • It requires no documentation to become a Jio Partner

Jio has launched a new JioPOS Lite community recharge app in India. This app is available on Google Play Store and it allows any individual to become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers and earn money. The registration process on this app is quite easy, and it requires no hardcopy of documents, neither does it need any physical verification. After becoming a Jio Partner via this JioPOS Lite app, any user can recharge the accounts of other Jio customer and earn commission. While you can already recharge Jio prepaid accounts of other people using MyJio app or Jio website but Jio doesn't offer a commission to you on those recharges.

The JioPOS Lite app offers 4.16 percent commission to Jio Partners for recharging other numbers. It has a passbook feature that allows Jio Partners to see their earnings and check their transactions in the last 20 days. Once you install the app and give it the necessary permissions, JioPOS Lite will ask you to register and become a Jio Partner. You will have to have a Jio number to be eligible to become a Jio Partner. After the registration process is done, the app will ask you to load money into your wallet. The denominations offered are Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 2,000. On every Rs. 100 spent via the app, the agent gets Rs. 4.166 extra i.e. 4.16 percent of the recharge amount.

The app shows popular prepaid recharge plans to the Jio Partner for helping him recharge the most apt plans for their friends, family, and customers. There is also a FAQ section informing users of all the available recharges. The app was first spotted by a user named DJ Roy on the DreamDTH forums.

JioPOS Lite app can be download for free for Android from Google Play Store. There is no iOS version right now.

This comes soon after Airtel rolled out its ‘Earn from Home' scheme. It allowed users to become a Superhero via the Airtel app, and then get a 4 percent cashback on every recharge done from the Airtel app. There is a banner inside the Airtel app informing users of the new ‘Earn from Home' scheme. Clicking on it and enrolling as a Superhero will allow users to start earning 4 percent on every recharge. So, if the recharge done is of Rs. 149, the Airtel Superhero member will only have to pay Rs. 143 to Airtel, while collect the full amount from the customer. The difference is money earned per transaction.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioPOS LIte, Reliance Jio, Airtel Earn From Home
Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 50 Million Paid Subscribers
