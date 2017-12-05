Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant, a First for Feature Phones

  hindi
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant, a First for Feature Phones

Highlights

  • Google Assistant for Jio Phone works in Hindi and English
  • It can deliver search results, play music and send text message
  • This is the first time Google Assistant has come to a feature phone

Jio Phone is getting a special version of Google Assistant, marking the first time the Internet giant’s AI-based virtual assistant will come to a feature phone. It will be the second digital assistant for Jio Phone, however, as the 4G VoLTE-capable handset already comes preloaded with an assistant that can take voice commands. The Google Assistant version for Jio Phone will be available in English and Hindi, and respond to voice search queries.

 

In a demo shown at the Google for India event, where Google Assistant for Jio Phone was announced, Google showed that its software will be able to deliver search results, play music and send text message, all using voice commands. It is not yet known when the software will be released for the handset, or when regional languages will be added to the roster.

Gummi Hafsteinsson, Product Management Director, Google, said, "Whether in entry-level smartphones or Jio Phone, Google Assistant can help you call, text, play music and videos, and access other apps."

Jio Phone Review

As for the Jio Phone features and specifications, the 4G VoLTE feature phone has a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor under the hood, backed by 512MB of RAM. The operating system keeping the handset running is KAI OS, and the device has 4GB of internal storage, with microSD support up to 128GB. You get Wi-Fi support, 2000mAh battery, and NFC for digital payments.

Unique features of Jio Phone include support for 22 Indian languages, a voice assistant to control certain functions, and the option to mirror content playing on the phone to the TV using a proprietary cable. The first Jio-branded phone will come preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews, along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps. It was unveiled in July and started shipping in October; it is effectively free, but buyers need to pay Rs. 1,500 as security deposit (refundable after three years).

Jio Phone: Be Ready to Pay Extra if You Return It Within a Year

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Google for India, Jio Phone, Reliance Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Google Go App Launched, Files Go Comes to All Android Devices, Oreo Go Edition Goes Live
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant, a First for Feature Phones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  2. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  3. Google's New App Offers a Unified Google Experience on Low-End Smartphone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Unveiled Ahead of Launch With 18:9 Displays
  6. Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Group Admins Restrict Members
  8. Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report
  9. Redmi 5 Unveiled, WhatsApp Restricted Groups, and More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Internet Users in India Need a Very Different Web: Google's Rajan Anandan
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.