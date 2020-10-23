Jio Phone users have received a dedicated cricket app called JioCricket. The new app provides access to live scores, match updates, and cricket news and videos under one roof. The JioCricket app on the Jio Phone also comes in multiple Indian languages and is designed to provide users with the ability to see the upcoming fixtures in cricket matches. Jio Phone users can also participate in the Jio Cricket Play Along game through the JioCricket app. The launch of the JioCricket app for the Jio Phone comes amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is reaching its final match scheduled for November 10.

The JioCricket app for the Jio Phone is available in nine languages in total. These are namely Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Jio Cricket Play Along game within the app, on the other hand, is accessible in English and Hindi.

One of the prime purposes of the JioCricket app is to provide Jio Phone users with live cricket updates. Users can look at live scores and latest news related to an ongoing match. Also, the app lists various videos as well as features such as the option to see upcoming player fixtures.

The JioCricket app also includes a dedicated section for the Jio Cricket Play Along game that allows users to predict match updates. The game involves Reliance voucher prizes worth up to Rs. 50,000. It is available under the Games section on the homepage of the JioCricket app.

You can download JioCricket on your Jio Phone by visiting the Jio Store.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.