NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio, SBI Expand Payments Bank Partnership; Bring SBI YONO App to MyJio

Jio, SBI Expand Payments Bank Partnership; Bring SBI YONO App to MyJio

, 02 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio, SBI Expand Payments Bank Partnership; Bring SBI YONO App to MyJio

Highlights

  • MyJio app will offer YONO app services under the partnership
  • SBI customers will get special offers on buying Jio Phone
  • Jio Prime users with SBI accounts get exclusive deals as well

Jio on Thursday announced an expansion of its digital partnership with SBI. To recall, Jio and SBI are joint partners in the Jio Payments Bank, which commenced operations earlier this year; while the former has 70 percent stake in the JV, the latter has the remaining 30 percent. The expanded partnership will see the MyJio app offer SBI’s YONO digital banking app, over and above the Jio Payments Bank itself. The partnership will also see the telco providing SBI customers with special offers to purchase the Jio Phone, while the telco will provide the bank with connectivity solutions that will enable video banking and other on-demand services.

Apart from the availability of SBI YONO app on the MyJio platform, Jio and SBI customers can now avail benefits of Jio Prime, a consumer engagement and commerce platform. Prime users will be offered deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, as well as partners. The existing SBI Rewardz loyalty programme will also be integrated into Prime, giving SBI customers additional loyalty rewards and broader redemption. As we mentioned, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers, however, details of these offers have not yet been disclosed.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “As India’s largest bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world’s largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences.”

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited said, “The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the Retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Jio’s customers.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, SBI
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Facebook Partners Asian College of Journalism, Establishes Scholarship Programme
Vivo Nex
Jio, SBI Expand Payments Bank Partnership; Bring SBI YONO App to MyJio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Netflix Announces Baahubali Prequel Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants on Open Sale From Today
  4. Moto Z3, Motorola One, Motorola One Power Launch Expected Today
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, New Listing Page Says
  6. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With Big Batteries, Android 8.1 Launched in India
  7. iPhone 2018 Dummy Leak Tips Design Differences Between the 3 Variants
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin August 15: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A3s 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Announced in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.