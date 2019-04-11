Technology News
Jio News With Support for Over 12 Indian Languages Debuts on Android, iOS, Web

, 11 April 2019
Jio News is claimed to serve news content from over 250 newspapers and more than 150 live news channels

Highlights

Jio News app is available for download on Android and iOS

Jio News is touted to use AI and ML to provide "most relevant" content

It also provides access through over 150 live TV channels

Amid the ongoing elections season, Reliance Jio on Thursday launched Jio News -- an online aggregator that comes in the form of the Jio News app for Android and iOS devices and Web-based Jio News service. The new development is aimed to provide real-time news updates on various major events, including Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019 and IPL 2019. Jio News supports over 12 Indian languages and is touted to offer news content from more than 150 live news channels, over 800 magazines, 250-plus newspapers, and various online blogs as well as news websites from India and around the world. It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to bring the "most relevant" content to users after scanning thousands of news sources.

Jio News serves news content in most of the widely-spoken languages in India, such as Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu. Reliance Jio claimed in a press statement that users on Jio News could also personalise their homepage by choosing their interest areas from politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology, lifestyle, fashion, health, and financial among others.

Apart from providing in the text form, Reliance Jio's Jio News is also touted to offer over 150 live TV news channels. It also shows trending videos of genres such as automotive, Bollywood, fashion, health, technology, and sports.

Essentially, Jio News comes as a consolidated offering of Jio XpressNews, Jio Mags, and Jio NewsPaper with the addition of live TV and videos. Reliance Jio mentioned in the statement that all existing users of these apps would be migrated to Jio News. Also, Jio users will specifically receive "premium access", whereas non-Jio users will be required to access all the available features by logging in to Jio News during the trial period.

There is a dedicated Newsstand section to let users read magazines and newspapers without downloading them on their devices. Furthermore, the Jio News app provides the ability to read magazine issues and newspaper archives from the past.

The Jio News app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. Similarly, it is accessible on desktops as a Web-based service.

