JioMart Integration Allows MyJio App Users to Order Groceries in Over 200 Cities

The online grocery store’s MyJio integration is in beta, so chances are you might encounter some bugs.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 September 2020 16:20 IST
Users can now directly shop for groceries within MyJio App

Highlights
  • JioMart has been integrated in the MyJio app
  • Users can directly shop for groceries within MyJio App
  • JioMart is currently available within MyJio App in Beta

JioMart has been integrated with the MyJio app. Now, Jio customers can access JioMart directly from the MyJio app itself, without having to separately opening another app or website. The mini-app within the MyJio app is located at the start of the other integrated app listings, above UPI that was also recently introduced. The online grocery store's MyJio integration is in beta, so chances are you might encounter some bugs.

Reliance's JioMart within MyJio App is now live. Besides the listing, there is also a pop-up that shows up on the MyJio app right now, informing users that JioMart is now directly available on the MyJio app.

On clicking on JioMart's listing, or on the pop-up, users are redirected to the JioCart Beta within the app itself. Here, they can shop for products and also navigate to other parts of the MyJio app.

Operated by Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, JioMart initially rolled out to limited cities in Maharashtra back in January, and then expanded its services across the country in May. It was available only through its website and via WhatsApp. In July, JioMart launched as a mobile app for Android and iOS platforms.

The company claims that JioMart that is available in more than 200 towns across the country offers goods at five percent below MRP (maximum retail price). On JioMart, users can add multiple goods in their carts, and place the order after selecting their preferred payment mode. It offers fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, rice, flours, dairy items, personal care products, and household cleaning items, among other such products.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMart, MyJio App, Jio, Reliance
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
