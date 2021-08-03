Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera

Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera

You need to configure your 10-digit Jio Fiber number on the JioJoin app to begin the new experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 August 2021 18:59 IST
Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

JioJoin app enables video calling from TVs using smartphones

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber users can now get the TV video-calling experience
  • JioJoin app is available for Android and iOS devices
  • Jio Fiber initially tested the experience with some users

Jio Fiber users can now make video calls from their TVs without requiring an external camera or webcam. Called ‘Camera on Mobile', the new feature is available through the JioJoin app (previously named JioCall) available for Android and iOS devices. It allows users to make their phone camera an input device for video calls. It enables video-calling through the JioFiberVoice that is bundled with Jio Fiber service to offer calling support to broadband users. Customers can also use the JioJoin app on their mobile devices to make voice calls using their landline number.

The ‘Camera on Mobile' feature has been in testing for the last few months, though it has now been rolled out to both Android and iOS users.

To start making video calls on your TV using the camera of your mobile device, you need to first configure your 10-digit Jio Fiber number on the JioJoin app. This will allow the app to virtually make your phone as a companion device for your Jio Fiber connection.

Once you're done with the configuration, you can enable the ‘Camera on Mobile' feature from the JioJoin app settings. You're now ready to use your phone as a webcam to make video calls through your TV.

Jio Fiber recommends users to switch to 5GHz Wi-Fi band on their modems to get better clarity in video calls. You can, however, experience the feature on the 2.4GHz band as well — but maybe with some lag.

The JioJoin app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. It requires devices to run on at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0.

In the recent past, companies including OnePlus and Xiaomi have brought webcams specifically for TVs to enable video calling through big screens as people are staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the model of using phones as webcams brings additional convenience to Jio Fiber users as they no longer need to purchase a separate device for making video calls through their TVs. However, there are likely to be some quality-level compromises as phones will enable video feed to recipients over Wi-Fi. Most affordable smartphones also don't have high-quality selfie cameras to deliver a great video-calling experience.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioFiber, JioFiberVoice, JioJoin app, JioJoin, Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Fiber
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  4. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch
  4. Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services
  5. Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report
  8. 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
  9. Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
  10. Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com