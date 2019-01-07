Jio Browser has been released as the next major app from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to compliment the Jio network in India. The new browser app, which is available for download on Android devices, is touted to be a 'fast and lite' solution for Web browsing. To attract Indian users, the JioBrowser app also has support for as many as eight Indian languages. There are also features such an Incognito mode and the ability to share your favourite news and video content with friends on social media. The JioBrowser for Android additionally comes with a download manager.

Among other features, the Jio Browser from RIL is designed to support regional languages. There are eight different languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. By default, the browser works in English.

Once you change the language from English to any of your regional language, the Jio Browser app automatically changes not only the interface elements with the selected language but also the content including the latest news stories. You can also see websites such as Google and Facebook in your regional language after selecting it from the Settings menu. Similarly, there is an option to adjust the text size manually.

If Indian language support isn't your area of interest, the Jio Browser app has a home screen that displays news content and latest updates. The Jio Browser lists news from categories such as entertainment, politics, and sports. You can also move to the videos tab on the browser to watch the available videos while on-the-go.

The news and video content are being served on the Jio Browser directly from Hyderabad-based news aggregator platform PublicVibe. This seems similar to how UC Browser serves content through UC News.

The Jio Browser also has a default favourites tab that lists websites such as MyJio, BookMyShow, AJio, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and NDTV among others. Notably, you can't sort the listing on the favourites tab as per your preference or add your favourite websites. The browser, however, has the option to bookmark different URLs.

Similar to a large number of Web browsers available for Android devices, the Jio Browser features a large search bar on the home screen. You can also press the microphone icon from the search bar to use Google Voice Search for your queries. Furthermore, the browser supports multiple tabs and has an Incognito mode.

Reliance claims that the Jio Browser delivers a fast Web browsing experience. However, it is worth noting here that the browser doesn't generate cached webpage like how Opera Mini enables a faster browsing experience on affordable devices.

You can download the Jio Browser for your Android device directly from Google Play. The app comes in 4.8MB of size and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above.

The Google Play listing showed a 4.4 rating consolidated from 1,546 user reviews at the time of filing this story. However, many users weren't pleased with the simple user interface that some found to be half-baked.

The arrival of the JioBrowser was first spotted by TelecomTalk.