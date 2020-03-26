Technology News
loading
  Jio, Airtel Launch Tools to Check if You Are at Risk of Being Infected With Coronavirus

Jio, Airtel Launch Tools to Check if You Are at Risk of Being Infected With Coronavirus

Jio and Airtel coronavirus tools can be accessed on the MyJio and Airtel Thanks Apps.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 26 March 2020 17:43 IST
Airtel tool is made in association with Apollo Hospitals

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio's COVID-19 diagnosis tool is available on the MyJio app
  • Airtel and Apollo's tool can be accessed from the Airtel Thanks App
  • Both tools are available on their dedicated websites as well

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched new tools for COVID-19 self-diagnosis. The new tools that comes as a part of the two companies' efforts to play their part in helping with the chaos surrounding coronavirus outbreak. The new tools will ask users questions about their health and recent travel history, in order to determine if the person is at coronavirus risk. This will allow people to check for themselves, if they can or cannot be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Reliance Jio tool is available on the MyJio app and can be accessed via a dedicated website that Jio has launched for the COVID-19 tool. It asks the user's age, if the user came in contact with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19, and few more health and travel history-related questions to determine the risk. Based on the parameters declared by the user, the Jio tool will tell if the user is at a low, moderate, or high risk of being infected with novel coronavirus. Based on the level of risk determined by the person, the tool then suggests steps for people to follow.

The Jio tool also offers the option to access the national and state helpline numbers, lists out test centres in each state, provides statistics related to coronavirus, and an FAQ section to assist people in understanding more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Airtel tool, on the other hand is developed in association with Apollo Hospitals. Called Apollo 247, the tool is built on the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Bharti Airtel tool also asks several questions like the user's gender, age, and symptoms, if any. Based on the information entered by the user, the Airtel Apollo tool tells the level of risk, along with the suggested measures that are listed out below the 'risk-meter.' It also asks questions related to a user's travel history and informs on the level of infection based on the information provided. The tool is also accessible on the Airtel Thanks app and a dedicated website for the tool.

It is important to note here that these tools should be used to get a basic idea about the chances of you getting infected. If you think you are infected with COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, you should immediately contact a doctor or visit nearby hospital.

