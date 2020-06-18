Technology News
loading

Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App

The smartphone app, which like those in many countries relies on Bluetooth tracking and the permission of users, will launch on Friday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 June 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App

Asian countries were the first to roll out contact tracing apps for smartphones

Highlights
  • The smartphone app uses Bluetooth tracking
  • The software will record encrypted data from users
  • The app has been developed under health ministry supervision

Japan's government on Thursday urged citizens to install the country's first coronavirus-tracing app when it launches this week, pledging that the system would not invade users' privacy.

The smartphone app, which like those in many countries relies on Bluetooth tracking and the permission of users, will launch on Friday.

"This is an important tool to protect your lives, so please install it," Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, told a press conference.

The software will record encrypted data from users of the smartphone app when they come within a certain distance of each other.

When users who have tested positive for the coronavirus register their information voluntarily, other users who have come within a metre of them for at least 15 minutes will be notified.

The app, developed under health ministry supervision, will not record data that could identify individuals, such as phone numbers or locations, so "you can use it with a sense of safety", top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said this week.

Virus-tracking apps have been launched in dozens of other countries in various forms, some sparking concern over privacy and government surveillance.

Asian countries were the first to roll them out, with China launching several that used either geolocation via cellphone networks, or data compiled from train and airline travel, or highway checkpoints.

Their use was systematic and compulsory, and played a key role in allowing Beijing to lift regional lockdowns.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Taiwan have used GPS and wi-fi to monitor people in quarantine, and South Korea has issued mass cellphone alerts announcing locations visited by infected people.

Japan has had a relatively small coronavirus outbreak, with fewer than 18,000 recorded cases and a total of 935 deaths.

A nationwide state of emergency was imposed in April as infection numbers rose, but has since been lifted, although government officials have urged caution.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Contact Tracing, Contact Tracing Apps, Bluetooth
US-China Tech War Bigger Risk Than Coronavirus, EU Chamber Chief Says
Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India

Related Stories

Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  4. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  7. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Poco India GM Called Out for His Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom
  10. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Calls for Cooperation as Online Child Sex Abuse Soars in Europe
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
  3. Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App
  6. US-China Tech War Bigger Risk Than Coronavirus, EU Chamber Chief Says
  7. France Slams 'Provocation' as US Halts Digital Tax Talks
  8. Micromax Is Back With 3 New Smartphones in India, One a Budget Phone With ‘Premium’ Features
  9. Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership
  10. Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com