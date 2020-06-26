Technology News
loading

Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week

Apps such as this may be able to halt an epidemic if usage reaches 60 percent of the population, according to an Oxford University study.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 June 2020 13:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Reuters/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Japan lifted a state of emergency in late May

Highlights
  • An Oxford study said such apps can halt the pandemic if 60% people use it
  • The Japanese app is named COCOA for Contact-Confirming Application
  • It was designed by Microsoft

Japan's COVID-19 contact-tracing app has been downloaded more than 4 million times since its launch a week ago as the government seeks to head off a second wave of infections now that businesses and schools have reopened.

Health ministry official Yasuyuki Sahara said while there was no target number for downloads, "we want to make as many people as possible to use this app".

Apps such as this may be able to halt an epidemic if usage reaches 60 percent of the population, according to an Oxford University study.

Yuki Furuse, a professor at Kyoto University, said there's debate about whether usage has to be that high to be effective, but "the more people use the app, the more it would be effective for the outbreak response."

Japan lifted a state of emergency in late May. It has weathered the pandemic better than most developed countries, with almost 18,000 infections and 969 deaths.

The app, named COCOA for Contact-Confirming Application, was designed by Microsoft and is available for Apple's iPhone and devices using Google's Android software.

It uses Bluetooth signals to detect contact with nearby users lasting 15 minutes or more. If a user later tests positive for the virus, their contacts can be traced and notified through the programme.

Numerous countries have rolled out contact-tracing apps, including Australia, Malaysia, Britain, India, Germany, and Italy.

Singapore was among the first with its TraceTogether app launched in March, but privacy concerns hampered its uptake, prompting a switch to wearable devices.

The new coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late 2019, has infected more than 9.62 million people globally and 488,467​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Contact Tracing, Contact Tracing Apps, COVID 19, Apple, iOS, Google, Android, Bluetooth, Japan
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Launch Rumoured for October, May Be Called 'Fan Edition'

Related Stories

Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  3. OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series: Pete Lau
  4. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review
  5. Xiaomi Exec Weighs In on Why India Can't Make a Smartphone From Scratch
  6. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  7. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  9. Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo and UI, Maps View, More
  10. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
#Latest Stories
  1. Britain, France Suggest Phased Approach to Global Digital Tax Talks
  2. Realme C11 Teased on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Renders and Specifications Revealed
  3. Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Launch Rumoured for October, May Be Called 'Fan Edition'
  5. Astronomers Discover Two Super-Earths Orbiting a Star 11 Light-Years Away
  6. Fitbit Says Young Adults in US Slower to Step Back to Normal
  7. Spotify Now Available on Alexa-Enabled Devices in India, Starting With Amazon Echo
  8. YouTube Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Format on Android, iOS
  9. Google Adds Support for Group Video Calls via Duo and Meet on Assistant-Powered Smart Displays
  10. PUBG Mobile's Tiny Livik Map Will Only Support 40-Player Matches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com