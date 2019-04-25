Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • GPS Tracking App Breach Allows Hacker to Monitor Cars, Kill Their Engines: Report

GPS Tracking App Breach Allows Hacker to Monitor Cars, Kill Their Engines: Report

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 14:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
GPS Tracking App Breach Allows Hacker to Monitor Cars, Kill Their Engines: Report

Photo Credit: Motherboard

Hacker claims to have broken into iTrack and ProTrack GPS tracking apps

Highlights

iTrack and ProTrack allow companies to track their fleets of vehicles

Both apps seem to share the same codebase

The apps auto-assign a default password to their new customers

A hacker reportedly broke into two GPS tracking apps, giving him ability to monitor the real-time location of thousands of cars across multiple countries and even turning off the engines of some while they are on the road. According to an online report, the hacker was able to track vehicles, managed by iTrack and ProTrack apps, in several countries around the world, including India, Morocco, Philippines, and South Africa. While ProTrack seems to have plugged the vulnerability, there is no word on whether iTrack has done anything to make its service secure.

According to a report in Motherboard, the hacker, who goes by name L&M, told the publication that he was able to hack into over 7,000 iTrack accounts and 20,000 ProTrack accounts. Both iTrack and ProTrack apps are used by companies around the world to monitor and manage their fleets of automobiles with GPS tracking devices. The hacker claims to have exploited a very basic vulnerability in the GPS tracking apps. The apps reportedly assign a default password “123456” to all their customers. By brute-forcing millions of usernames with the default password, L&M hacked his way into thousands of accounts that were still using the default password.

Access to these accounts provided L&M with not only the real-time location of the attached vehicles, but also the names and models of the GPS tracking devices, real names of users, phone numbers, email addresses, device IMEI numbers, and physical addresses. Not all accounts said to have included all the data. Motherboard claims to have confirmed the breach by verifying a sample of the hacked data provided by the hacker and contacting four of the impacted users.

While the breach of private data and real-time location of vehicles is a massive privacy and security issue for the impacted consumers, the hacker also claimed to have the ability to shut down the engines of some vehicles, making the hack a safety nightmare. Although L&M didn't prove the ability by shutting down the engine of a vehicle, Motherboard was able to confirm the existence of the feature by the maker of one of GPS tracking devices supported by the hacked apps. Concox, a company that makes GPS tracking hardware, told the publication that the customers can turn off the engines of the vehicles remotely if the vehicles are going under 20km per hour. The hacked GPS apps include an option called “Stop Engine” which makes use of the functionality provided the GPS hardware. The same option can also be seen in the Web version of the service by using the demo account and Gadgets 360 was able to verify the same. The option is most likely present to stop the vehicles in the case of a theft.

The iTrack app is developed by SeeWorld Technology Corp.Ltd., which is based in Guangzhou, China, whereas ProTrack has been made by Shenzhen iTrybrand Technology Co. Ltd., which is based in Shenzhen, China. Both the apps seem to share the same codebase and even the UI of their apps and Web version is very similar.

Motherboard notes that after the hacker reached out to app developers, ProTrack has contacted customers via app and email to change their password. The company is however no doing force resets at this point. The company denied the data breach to the publication.

“Our system is working very well and change password is normal way for account security like other systems, any problem?” a company representative told Motherboard.

Protrack no longer seems to be allowing the customers to keep “123456” as the password, thereby plugging the vulnerability, which we verified by signing up for a demo account. This still leaves the existing customers with default passwords vulnerable. There is no word on whether iTrack has made a similar change and the company's demo account still accepts “123456” as the password.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iTrack, ProTrack, GPS, GPS Tracking App, Hack, Hacker
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Fortnite Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode Out Now With Update 8.50
Jabra Evolve 65e Soft Neckband Earbuds Launched in India for Business Users, Start at Rs. 20,320
Redmi Note 6 Pro
GPS Tracking App Breach Allows Hacker to Monitor Cars, Kill Their Engines: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  2. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  5. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  6. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  7. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  8. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  9. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
  10. Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.