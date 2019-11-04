Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue

IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue

WhatsApp reportedly attached the vulnerability note it filed in May and the September letter to the government in its reply.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
Highlights
  • IT Ministry said to be seeking more details from WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp's response said to be from the company's global office
  • The Ministry had asked WhatsApp to explain the breach

Terming the WhatsApp's reply having "certain gaps", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to write to the company over its response to the government charges that the messaging company didn't inform it on time and with details that personal data of Indians were compromised by the spyware, while WhatsApp is learnt to have countered the government.

"WhatsApp has replied. We will be reaching out to them for many gaps in their reply. Everything in detail is not there. Definitely, we will be writing to them soon", said a senior IT Ministry official.

However, sources in WhatsApp said the company had responded to the government. The response was from the company's global office, they said without elaborating.

Sources said in response to the MeitY's notice for explanation on the breach, WhatsApp attached the vulnerability note it filed in May and the September letter to the government.

Thus, the Facebook-owned company is learnt to have countered the government charge that it didn't inform it about a privacy breach on the messaging platform.

It stated in the September letter that 121 Indians were compromised by the Israeli spyware Pegasus. WhatsApp didn't comment on details of its reply to MeitY.

"We are looking into their reply. When their ((WhatsApp) communications came on May 20, CERT had already issued a vulnerability report on May 17. We had taken action. Thus, their information had no relevance. Our stand on vulnerability on account of this has not changed since May 17. The government acted on information available elsewhere and CERTs of other countries, not on WhatsApp's information," said another official of the ministry.

The Ministry had asked WhatsApp to explain the breach. There was a revelation by WhatsApp that Indian jounalists and rights activists were among users targeted by an Israeli spyware. The disclosure followed a lawsuit filed in a San Francisco court last week where WhatsApp alleged that Israeli NSO Group targeted some 1,400 WhatsApp users with Pegasus.

CERT-In is the nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents. It collects, analyses and disseminates information of cyber incidents.

On May 17, CERT-In said vulnerability had been reported in WhatsApp, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the affected system. "This vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to a buffer overflow condition error".

Giving a "high" severity rating, CERT-In suggested upgrade to latest version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has triggered enough political heat in India as two parliamentary standing committees - panels on home and information technology - are expected to seek details of the alleged breach from the government.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, NSO, MeitY
TikTok Declines to Testify to US Congress About China
Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs at Worldwide Box Office With $131 Million Opening Weekend
Honor Smartphones
IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  3. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  4. Mi CC9 Pro Teased to Pack Snapdragon 730G SoC, NFC Support Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto G8 Plus Review
  6. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  7. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV 5 to Come With Four-Unit Speaker, Improved Design
  2. Adobe Photoshop for iPad Listed on App Store Ahead of Expected Launch Today
  3. Adobe Photoshop for iPad Listed on App Store Ahead of Expected Launch Today
  4. Mi CC9 Pro Teased to Pack Snapdragon 730G SoC, NFC Support, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Ahead of Launch
  5. Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs at Worldwide Box Office With $131 Million Opening Weekend
  6. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  7. TikTok Declines to Testify to US Congress About China
  8. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  9. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Also Hit by WhatsApp Hack, Congress Says
  10. Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.