Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • IPL 2018: Snapchat Partners With Four IPL Teams to Offer Stories, Lenses

IPL 2018: Snapchat Partners With Four IPL Teams to Offer Stories, Lenses

 
, 09 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
IPL 2018: Snapchat Partners With Four IPL Teams to Offer Stories, Lenses

Highlights

  • Snapchat has partnered with four IPL teams
  • The Snapchat app has added new creative tools specifically for IPL fans
  • There are custom IPL Stickers, Filters, and Lenses

Joining the IPL 2018 bandwagon, Snapchat on Monday announced its partnership with four teams. The partner IPL teams, namely the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, and Rajasthan Royals, have joined Snapchat's Official Stories. Snapchat has also additionally released a bunch of new creative tools to let fans support their favourite team using the Snapchat app.

The list of tools that have been designed specifically for IPL 2018 fans includes custom Stickers, Filters, and Lenses. Among other tools, IPL-focused Lenses will transform users into a helmeted player with the team anthem playing the background. These Lenses are pushed automatically in each team's state. Alternatively, users can scan their favourite team's Snapcode in Snapchat to start the action.

IPL 2018: Jio, Airtel, and BSNL Live IPL Streaming Offers Detailed

Snaps created by the four partner IPL teams will be featured in the Discover section of the Snapchat app. These are touted to provide fans with exclusive glimpses of the action that won't be available through other sources.

"We are so excited for Snapchatters to be able to catch behind the scenes action by their favourite players, cheers teams, and share in the IPL 2018 frenzy with their friends and family!" said Ben Schwerin, Vice President of Partnerships, Snapchat, in a statement announcing the latest partnership.

Previously, Hotstar announced virtual reality (VR) streaming of IPL matches this year through its digital platform. Telcos such as Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel also announced their offerings for IPL 2018. Moreover, the Airtel TV app started offering free IPL access via Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, IPL 2018, Snapchat Stories, Apps, India, Android, iOS, Apple
Samsung Wearable With Extended Curved Display Spotted in Patent Filing
Best AC deals
IPL 2018: Snapchat Partners With Four IPL Teams to Offer Stories, Lenses
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Leak Shows Three Colour Variants, Red Alert Slider
  2. Motorola Camera App Updated Ahead of Moto G6 Launch
  3. Google Home, Home Mini India Launch Confirmed by Flipkart
  4. Amazon Offers Discounts on Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto Z2 Play, and Others
  5. Airtel Now Offers 300Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs. 2,199 Per Month
  6. Xiaomi Doubles Down on Its 'Make in India' Plans
  7. Oppo F7 Open Sale Begins Online and Offline
  8. OnePlus 6, Nokia 6 (2018), Redmi 5 Goes Open, and More News This Week
  9. Xiaomi Black Shark Teaser Shows Off Design of Upcoming Gaming Smartphone
  10. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.