Joining the IPL 2018 bandwagon, Snapchat on Monday announced its partnership with four teams. The partner IPL teams, namely the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, and Rajasthan Royals, have joined Snapchat's Official Stories. Snapchat has also additionally released a bunch of new creative tools to let fans support their favourite team using the Snapchat app.

The list of tools that have been designed specifically for IPL 2018 fans includes custom Stickers, Filters, and Lenses. Among other tools, IPL-focused Lenses will transform users into a helmeted player with the team anthem playing the background. These Lenses are pushed automatically in each team's state. Alternatively, users can scan their favourite team's Snapcode in Snapchat to start the action.

IPL 2018: Jio, Airtel, and BSNL Live IPL Streaming Offers Detailed

Snaps created by the four partner IPL teams will be featured in the Discover section of the Snapchat app. These are touted to provide fans with exclusive glimpses of the action that won't be available through other sources.

"We are so excited for Snapchatters to be able to catch behind the scenes action by their favourite players, cheers teams, and share in the IPL 2018 frenzy with their friends and family!" said Ben Schwerin, Vice President of Partnerships, Snapchat, in a statement announcing the latest partnership.

Previously, Hotstar announced virtual reality (VR) streaming of IPL matches this year through its digital platform. Telcos such as Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel also announced their offerings for IPL 2018. Moreover, the Airtel TV app started offering free IPL access via Hotstar.