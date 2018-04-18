Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Paytm to Show IPL 2018 Live Scores, Sell Tickets to Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils Matches

Paytm to Show IPL 2018 Live Scores, Sell Tickets to Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils Matches

 
, 18 April 2018
Highlights

  • Paytm now starts showing live cricket score updates
  • The new feature is available starting this IPL season
  • Paytm has also tied up with two IPL teams for online tickets

Joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 bandwagon, Paytm app has started showing live cricket score updates. The IPL score updates are available right on the homescreen of the Paytm app starting this season and will continue to appear across all major domestic and international cricket tournaments following the ongoing T20 tournament. The experience is initially limited to Android devices, though it will soon debut on iOS. Additionally, Paytm has partnered with IPL teams Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils teams as their exclusive official online ticketing partner.

Similar to traditional cricket apps, the Paytm app offers ball-by-ball updates of IPL matches. It shows details on the part of runs, wickets, and overs for both teams on a single section. On why the app, which is renowned for offering a mobile wallet, has started showing cricket updates, Paytm says that the new move is a step in the direction to offer more value to its customers and will let millions of its users "stay abreast with all the cricketing action globally."

"Cricket is a religion in our country. Every cricket fan wants to stay abreast with the latest scores and updates. This is the reason why we are excited to offer live cricket score updates through our mobile app. With this new feature, millions of Paytm users can follow their favourite team and get instant score updates on any ongoing cricket match, without using any other app for it," said Kiran Vasireddy, COO - Paytm, in a statement while announcing the new experience.

As mentioned earlier, in addition to the live IPL 2018 score updates, Paytm has tied up with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils to exclusively offer tickets to their matches through its app. Cricket fans can also get cashback offers on purchase of match tickets, cricket merchandise, and flight, train, or bus tickets available for all venues where IPL matches are being played.

Comments

Further reading: Paytm app, Paytm, IPL 2018, Apps, Android, India, Apple
